  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Caribbean Ports Contemplate Short Summer Cruise Season -- And What Happens When Ships Return
Caribbean Ports Contemplate Short Summer Cruise Season -- And What Happens When Ships Return
AIDA to Debut Canary Islands Cruises in December
AIDA to Debut Canary Islands Cruises in December
Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Returns To Singapore, COVID-19 Case Retested Negative, Passengers Disembark
Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Returns To Singapore, COVID-19 Case Retested Negative, Passengers Disembark
Celebrity Cruises Announces June Caribbean Cruises From St. Maarten
Celebrity Cruises Announces June Caribbean Cruises From St. Maarten
Royal Caribbean Adds Summer 2021 Cruises from Bermuda; Vaccinations Required For Adults and Crew
Royal Caribbean Adds Summer 2021 Cruises from Bermuda; Vaccinations Required For Adults and Crew
Royal Caribbean Announces 12 Cruise Ship Restart by End of August
Royal Caribbean Announces 12 Cruise Ship Restart by End of August
Scotland Bans Cruise Ships Until Covid Cases Drop
Scotland Bans Cruise Ships Until Covid Cases Drop
What it's Like to Sail on a Cruise Ship After 2 COVID Cases are Discovered
What it's Like to Sail on a Cruise Ship After 2 COVID Cases are Discovered
Live From Windstar Star Breeze: A Cruise to Nowhere in the Caribbean
Live From Windstar Star Breeze: A Cruise to Nowhere in the Caribbean
Return to Alaska: Live From Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas Cruise Ship
Return to Alaska: Live From Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas Cruise Ship
Sea Cloud Cruises Cancels Caribbean Season Due to Covid-19 Concerns
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)

Sea Cloud Cruises Cancels Caribbean Season Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Sea Cloud Cruises Cancels Caribbean Season Due to Covid-19 Concerns
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)

November 10, 2021

Fran Golden
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

German cruise line Sea Cloud Cruises cancelled its Caribbean season citing health and safety concerns due to the ongoing pandemic. Sea Cloud was to have two of its three sailing ships in the Caribbean beginning in December and through April 2022. That’s not happening.

"The rising incidence figures and increasing vaccination breakthroughs worldwide are a serious risk to the Caribbean countries,"the cruise line said in a statement. "This has increasingly led to a more restrictive approach to cruise guests."

Sea Cloud officials also expressed concern about access to medical care on the islands, should any of its guests test positive for Covid-19 while traveling, saying: "Access to reliable, necessary health care cannot be guaranteed for guests and crew in case of suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases on board our vessels in the Caribbean, so sadly we need to cancel the season."

Sea Cloud had been scheduled to sail its historic four-masted, 65-passenger Sea Cloud, originally built in 1931 by American cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post, as well as its three-masted, 95-passenger Sea Cloud II, which debuted in 2001, from Barbados and St. Maarten. Port calls were to include St. Barts, Nevis, Antigua, Dominica, Guadalupe, Virgin Gorda, St. Lucia and Grenada.

Sea Cloud’s third tall ship, the new three-masted, 136-passenger Sea Cloud Spirit, introduced in September, is spending its inaugural season in the Canary Islands.

Featured Videos

See all videos
Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus

Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus

Regent Seven Seas Splendor Returns to the Seas

Regent Seven Seas Splendor Returns to the Seas

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

Wonder of the Seas Completes Sea Trials

Wonder of the Seas Completes Sea Trials

Scarlet Lady Video Ship Review (2021)

Scarlet Lady Video Ship Review (2021)

60-Second Video Tour of Virgin's Scarlet Lady

60-Second Video Tour of Virgin's Scarlet Lady

Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck

Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck

Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing

Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing

Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19

Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19

Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter

Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter

BOLT: We Try Carnival Mardi Gras' Roller Coaster at Sea

BOLT: We Try Carnival Mardi Gras' Roller Coaster at Sea

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

Perfect Day at CocoCay: Here's How We Spent 2 DAYS at Royal Caribbean's Private Island

Perfect Day at CocoCay: Here's How We Spent 2 DAYS at Royal Caribbean's Private Island

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules

Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules

Celebrity Millennium -- Video Tour & Ship Review (2021)

Celebrity Millennium -- Video Tour & Ship Review (2021)

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

Celebrity Apex -- Eden

Celebrity Apex -- Eden

Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin

Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director

Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director

Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck

Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck

Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021)

Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021)

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

5 Reasons MSC Cruises' Yacht Club Is Worth The Splurge

5 Reasons MSC Cruises' Yacht Club Is Worth The Splurge

Video Highlights From The Impractical Jokers Cruise 4 (2018)

Video Highlights From The Impractical Jokers Cruise 4 (2018)

Love Luxury Resorts? Here's Why You Should Cruise Seabourn

Love Luxury Resorts? Here's Why You Should Cruise Seabourn

5 Crazy Cruise Deck Attractions For the Adrenaline Junkie

5 Crazy Cruise Deck Attractions For the Adrenaline Junkie

MSC Virtuosa Ship Tour: What It's Like Onboard MSC's Newest Ship (May 2021)

MSC Virtuosa Ship Tour: What It's Like Onboard MSC's Newest Ship (May 2021)

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

LIVE Interview with Frank Del Rio, NCLH President and CEO, About Company's "Safe to Sail" Campaign

LIVE Interview with Frank Del Rio, NCLH President and CEO, About Company's "Safe to Sail" Campaign

Scrapped And Sold Cruise Ships We'll Miss (And 1 We Won't Have To!)

Scrapped And Sold Cruise Ships We'll Miss (And 1 We Won't Have To!)

Video Scenes From The Golden Girls Theme Cruise 2019

Video Scenes From The Golden Girls Theme Cruise 2019

River Cruising: Video Q&A With John Waggoner On American Countess, American Queen Steamboat Company's Newest Ship

River Cruising: Video Q&A With John Waggoner On American Countess, American Queen Steamboat Company's Newest Ship

Could One Year Without Cruises Turn Into Two? 3 Reasons We're Optimistic (And 1 Reason We're Not)

Could One Year Without Cruises Turn Into Two? 3 Reasons We're Optimistic (And 1 Reason We're Not)

Video Q&A With MSC Grandiosa's Hotel Director, Giuseppe Pane

Video Q&A With MSC Grandiosa's Hotel Director, Giuseppe Pane

Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On the Only Ship Sailing in the U.S.

Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On the Only Ship Sailing in the U.S.

Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" of Empty Cruise Liners in South England

Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" of Empty Cruise Liners in South England

Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era

Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era

Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Cruise Safety & Sanitizing Equipment On Variety Cruises' Galileo

COVID-19 Cruise Safety & Sanitizing Equipment On Variety Cruises' Galileo

Cruise Lovers Share: "Why We Can't Wait to Sail Again!"

Cruise Lovers Share: "Why We Can't Wait to Sail Again!"

MSC Cruises - Smart Future Of Guest Experiences

MSC Cruises - Smart Future Of Guest Experiences

How River Cruising Allows You To Explore Like A Local

How River Cruising Allows You To Explore Like A Local

5 Ways A Seabourn Cruise Will Make You Feel Special

5 Ways A Seabourn Cruise Will Make You Feel Special

Inside Look 2018 Ship-Hop: A Cruise Vacation For '90s Lovers

Inside Look 2018 Ship-Hop: A Cruise Vacation For '90s Lovers

5 Best Onboard Spots For Wine And Tapas

5 Best Onboard Spots For Wine And Tapas

Cruise Embarkation Tips: What NOT To Do On Your First Day

Cruise Embarkation Tips: What NOT To Do On Your First Day

Best Spots For Adults On A Disney Cruise Ship

Best Spots For Adults On A Disney Cruise Ship

The Most Luxurious Cruise Ship Suites at Sea - Video Guide

The Most Luxurious Cruise Ship Suites at Sea - Video Guide

4 Best Places To Get Craft Beer At Sea - Video Guide

4 Best Places To Get Craft Beer At Sea - Video Guide

Sneak Peek: Disney Fantasy Highlights For Kids - Video Tour

Sneak Peek: Disney Fantasy Highlights For Kids - Video Tour

7 Can’t-Miss Experiences on Allure Of The Seas

7 Can’t-Miss Experiences on Allure Of The Seas

Highlights From Regent Seven Seas Explorer

Highlights From Regent Seven Seas Explorer

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Harmony Of The Seas Cabins - Video Tour - Cruise Critic

Harmony Of The Seas Cabins - Video Tour - Cruise Critic

Cruise Critic Tries The Ultimate Abyss Slide On Harmony Of The Seas (POV Video)

Cruise Critic Tries The Ultimate Abyss Slide On Harmony Of The Seas (POV Video)

HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet

HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet

See all videos
How was this article?

Featured News

1
Sea Cloud Cruises Cancels Caribbean Season Due to Covid-19 Concerns
5
Cruise Lines Expect to See Increase in Bookings with U.S. Now Open to International Travelers
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.