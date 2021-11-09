Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Joins Marriott Bonvoy Program; Members Can Redeem Points For Sailings and Earn Elite Night Credits

(2:30 p.m. EST) - Ever since The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection was announced in 2017, a big question has loomed: Would members be able to use Marriott Bonvoy points to sail?

The answer, finally, is yes. Like its namesake hotel brand, the cruise line is now officially part of the Marriott Bonvoy program.

Starting today Marriott Bonvoy members can redeem points for a significant discount, or even possibly a free cruise, on the 298-passenger Evrima, the first luxury ship from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Members will be able to redeem points for sailings beginning May 6, 2022. The yacht will spend its first season in the Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean, and members will be able to use their points toward sailings beginning May 6, 2022

Specifically, cruisers can now redeem 180,000 points for $1,000 off the cruise fare, and then use points in increments of 90,000 points toward a $500 savings thereafter. Full redemption may also be available, costing a pricey 1.2 million-plus points per person to pay for a $6,800 one-week sailing (giving members a low redemption value of .0057 cents per point.)

Both old and new Bonvoy members can accelerate the number of points earned through the loyalty program’s co-branded credit card perks which can include hefty welcome bonuses and good points-per-dollar-spent.

Members will also receive one elite night credit per night onboard the ship which goes towards achieving higher elite program status. Those who are already Elite members of the program will receive onboard perks such as a private reception, the line said. Marriott Bonvoy members will also earn five points for each $1 spent on Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection cruise fares, as well as additional points and elite night credits if they do a pre- or post-cruise stay at a member hotel property.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is the latest accommodation to join Marriott Bonvoy, which has 30 hotel brands with 7,900 properties across 138 countries and territories around the world.