  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Celebrity Cruises Orders Fifth Edge-Class Cruise Ship
Celebrity Cruises Orders Fifth Edge-Class Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Orders Third Icon-Class Ship
Royal Caribbean Orders Third Icon-Class Ship
Shipyards Gradually Return to Work Building Cruise Ships
Shipyards Gradually Return to Work Building Cruise Ships
Cruise Ship Delays Announced, Following Yard Closures and Slowdowns
Cruise Ship Delays Announced, Following Yard Closures and Slowdowns
Wonder of the Seas Cruise Ship Will Not Arrive in China as Scheduled
Wonder of the Seas Cruise Ship Will Not Arrive in China as Scheduled
Royal Caribbean Releases Q2 Earnings; New Cruise Ships Delayed 10 Months
Royal Caribbean Releases Q2 Earnings; New Cruise Ships Delayed 10 Months
Carnival Corporation Says All Cruise Ships Could Sail by 2021 End; No New CDC Info
Carnival Corporation Says All Cruise Ships Could Sail by 2021 End; No New CDC Info
Silversea Floats Out New Silver Dawn Luxury Cruise Ship
Silversea Floats Out New Silver Dawn Luxury Cruise Ship
Oceania to Debut New Cruise Ship, Vista, in 2023
Oceania to Debut New Cruise Ship, Vista, in 2023
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Reports Full Fleet Resumption by April 2022 Amid Robust Future Demand
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Reports Full Fleet Resumption by April 2022 Amid Robust Future Demand
Royal Caribbean Group Delays Launch Dates For Several Cruise Ship Newbuilds
Spectrum of the Seas Under Construction at the Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg, Germany (Photo: Royal Caribbean International)

Royal Caribbean Group Delays Launch Dates For Several Cruise Ship Newbuilds

Royal Caribbean Group Delays Launch Dates For Several Cruise Ship Newbuilds
Spectrum of the Seas Under Construction at the Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg, Germany (Photo: Royal Caribbean International)

November 08, 2021

Fran Golden
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(5:15 p.m. EDT) Citing the pandemic’s impact on shipyards, among other factors such as supply chain issues, Royal Caribbean Group updated dates for its new ship launches for the company’s Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea and TUI brands.

“COVID-19 has impacted shipyard operations which has and may continue to result in delays of our previously contracted ship deliveries,” the company stated in its third-quarter earnings filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the latest largest ship in the world, left the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in France last week, and is set to enter service in March 2022, from Fort Lauderdale. The ship was originally supposed to debut in China in 2021. As previously announced, it’s as-yet-unnamed Oasis-class sister ship will not arrive until the second quarter of 2024, the company said.

Featured Videos

See all videos
Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse

Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse

The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021

The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus

Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus

Inside Cabins On Cruise Ships: Whose Is Best?

Inside Cabins On Cruise Ships: Whose Is Best?

Wonder of the Seas Completes Sea Trials

Wonder of the Seas Completes Sea Trials

Cruise Embarkation Tips: What NOT To Do On Your First Day

Cruise Embarkation Tips: What NOT To Do On Your First Day

Regent Seven Seas Splendor Returns to the Seas

Regent Seven Seas Splendor Returns to the Seas

Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules

Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules

See all videos

Royal’s first Icon-class ship, Icon of the Seas, will be delivered as scheduled in fall 2023, a year later than originally planned. It’s unnamed sister ships are set to launch in the second quarter of 2025 and 2026. The ships are the first in the fleet to run on cleaner-burning Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

Celebrity Beyond debuts next year as the third Edge-class ship. A fourth sister ship will join the fleet in late 2023. A fifth Edge-class ship, originally set to debut in 2024, is now expected in 2025, conditional on financing.

The launch dates for ultra-luxury brand Silversea’s first two sustainable, hybrid-powered Evolution Class ships are 2023 and 2024.

German line TUI’s next ship, Mein Schiff 7, originally slotted to set sail in spring 2023 has now been delayed until in 2024.

The combined total berths for the new ships is nearly 48,000.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Royal Caribbean Group's Visionary Cruise Leader Richard Fain to Step Down as CEO
5
Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship, Wonder of the Seas, Leaves the Shipyard
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.