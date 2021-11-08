  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Overnights in Turkey, South America Circumnavigations and More: These New Cruise Itineraries Will Make You Swoon
Overnights in Turkey, South America Circumnavigations and More: These New Cruise Itineraries Will Make You Swoon
Princess Cruises' Sixth Royal-Class Cruise Ship to Be Named Discovery Princess
Princess Cruises' Sixth Royal-Class Cruise Ship to Be Named Discovery Princess
Black Friday/Cyber Monday Cruise Deals 2019
Black Friday/Cyber Monday Cruise Deals 2019
Viking Announces 2021-22 World Cruise
Viking Announces 2021-22 World Cruise
What Is Happening with 2021 World Cruises?
What Is Happening with 2021 World Cruises?
Princess Cruises to Base Ship in California For Mexico, West Coast Sailings In Summer 2021
Princess Cruises to Base Ship in California For Mexico, West Coast Sailings In Summer 2021
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Holland America Line, Princess and Seabourn Cancel World Cruises, Announce Updated Dates for Cruise Ships to Resume
Holland America Line, Princess and Seabourn Cancel World Cruises, Announce Updated Dates for Cruise Ships to Resume
Viking Cruise News: Parallel World Cruises on Two Cruise Ships Announced for 2023-2024
Viking Cruise News: Parallel World Cruises on Two Cruise Ships Announced for 2023-2024
Cruise News Roundup: Celebrity Plans Mexican Rivera Return; Azamara Unveils New Itineraries; Disney Sails New Orleans Cruises in 2023
Cruise News Roundup: Celebrity Plans Mexican Rivera Return; Azamara Unveils New Itineraries; Disney Sails New Orleans Cruises in 2023
Princess Announces New, Six-Continent 111-Day 2024 World Cruise Departing North America
Island Princess

Princess Announces New, Six-Continent 111-Day 2024 World Cruise Departing North America

Princess Announces New, Six-Continent 111-Day 2024 World Cruise Departing North America
Island Princess

November 08, 2021

Katherine Alex Beaven
Associate Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(3:44 p.m. EDT) Princess Cruise Line's Island Princess just got an upgrade on its world cruises. The line announced its 2024 World Cruise, which will begin sailing in January 2024 from California and Florida.

The 2024 World Cruise is 111 days long, departing from Fort Lauderdale; a second option, 97 nights, leaves from Los Angeles. Cruisers will visit 27 countries.

"Embarking on a Princess World Cruise to experience the globe's marquis ports and hidden gems, where all the planning is done by the Princess destination experts, easily turns adventurous world travel dreams into a reality," said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. "And with MedallionClass , cruising is effortless, personalized and easy to stay connected from afar to loved ones back home or even to the office."

What is MedallionClass?

A Taste of the 2024 World Cruise Itinerary

The 2024 World Cruise itinerary includes stops in 51 destinations, 27 countries, and six of the world’s seven continents, excluding Antarctica. It also includes 12 maiden World Cruise port of calls in Haifa, Israel; Bali, Indonesia; Crete and Mykonos in Greece; Florence, Naples, and Genoa in Italy; Villefranche, France; Lisbon, Portugal; Agadir, Morocco; Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain; and Bermuda.

An overnight stay will be offered in Dubai, and the itinerary features several late-night calls in 11 ports, including Auckland, Sydney and Abu Dhabi. Visits to 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites will also give passengers the opportunity to cross off several of the famous sites from their bucket lists, including the Acropolis in Athens and The Port Fortress in Cartagena, Colombia.

As a bonus, passengers will also get unique bragging rights as Island Princess will make a double Equator crossing as it sails across the globe on a journey that will cover 33,000 nautical miles.

Bookings and Rates

Bookings open November 11, 2021, with rates starting at $21,079 per person. Early booking perks are available for anyone who books the 2024 World Cruise by January 31, 2022. Perks include unlimited onboard Wi-Fi, complimentary premier beverage package, paid gratuities, up to a $500 onboard credit and waived cover charges for up to four bookings at any of the Island Princess' specialty dining restaurants.

Roundtrip first-class flights to/from either Los Angeles or Fort Lauderdale will also be included for any suite, Club Class, or mini-suite bookings made by January 31(flights must originate in the U.S. or Canada).

News of the 2024 World Cruise comes shortly after Princess announced it canceled some of its 2022 world cruises aboard the Coral Princess, departing out of Australia and New Zealand.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Princess Announces New, Six-Continent 111-Day 2024 World Cruise Departing North America
5
Princess Sets Love Boat Theme Cruise; Early 2022 Sailing Pays Tribute to Gavin MacLeod
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.