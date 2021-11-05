Cruise Lines See Increase in Enquiries, Bookings with U.S. Open from Monday to International Travellers

(3 p.m. GMT) -- Cruise lines are seeing a spike in enquiries and bookings with the imminent re-opening of the U.S. to international travellers, including Brits.

The country has effectively been closed for all but essential travel since March 2020 and is set to reopen November 8 for leisure travel -- including cruise -- following an announcement on September 20 which confirmed fully vaccinated travellers would be welcome into the country.

Cruise lines including Royal Caribbean and Princess, and major cruise travel agents Iglu and Barrhead Travel, are reporting increased bookings for both Caribbean cruises from Florida this winter and West Coast cruises.

Princess has seen strong demand for West Coast sailings for early next year:

"A lot of U.K. guests are very interested in going to California and either doing Mexican Riviera or California coastal cruises."

The opening of new destinations to British travellers -- who are notoriously avid cruisers --can only help with booking numbers, which cruise lines have been saying are high, particularly in 2022 and beyond. Featured Videos See all videos Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials Wonder of the Seas Completes Sea Trials NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months Perfect Day at CocoCay: Here's How We Spent 2 DAYS at Royal Caribbean's Private Island Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better? Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021) Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! LIVE Interview with Frank Del Rio, NCLH President and CEO, About Company's "Safe to Sail" Campaign Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021 Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021 Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements Silver Cove At Norwegian Cruise Line's Great Stirrup Cay Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video Norwegian Bliss Virtual Tour - Why You Should Be Excited About Norwegian's Newest Ship Harmony Of The Seas Video Tour – Inside Look At One Of Royal Caribbean’s Most Popular Cruise Ships Symphony Of The Seas Video Tour Norwegian Breakaway Photo Tour Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying Sea Beyond: An Innovative Cruise Experience By Royal Caribbean Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas The Waterfront On Norwegian Cruise Line - Video What’s Your Size? Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class Vs. Majesty Of The Seas - Video Norwegian Getaway Photo Tour Inside Look: The Haven On Norwegian Cruise Line Royal Caribbean's Oasis Of The Seas Photo Tour Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Royal Caribbean's Enchantment Of The Seas Highlights Norwegian Escape's Ropes Course - Are You Brave Enough? Photo Tour of Regal Princess Inside Look at Norwegian Sky In Cuba Norwegian Escape Attractions - 7 Free Things You Have To Try - Video Tour 4 Exclusive Spots On Norwegian Escape - Video Tour Harvest Caye Cruise Port Video Tour Carnival Corporation Introduces the Ocean Medallion at CES Norwegian Escape Photo Tour Photo Tour of Royal Caribbean's Allure Of The Seas What It Means To Be Loyal To Royal 7 Can’t-Miss Experiences on Allure Of The Seas Video Tour of Allure Of The Seas' Bars Harmony Of The Seas Youth Place Harmony Of The Seas Pool And Sports Zone Harmony Of The Seas Central Park On Royal Caribbean International Harmony Of The Seas Boardwalk Harmony Of The Seas Royal Promenade Harmony Of The Seas Entertainment Place Harmony Of The Seas Vitality Spa And Fitness Center Perfect Storm Water Slides On Harmony Of The Seas Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas Harmony Of The Seas Cabins - Video Tour - Cruise Critic Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas Greased Lightnin': Royal Caribbean Brings Another Broadway Hit Plunging Into Adventure On The Tallest Slide At Sea: Royal Caribbean Reveals 10-Story Ultimate Abyss Cruise Critic Flowrider On Royal Caribbean's Freedom Of The Seas Cruise Critic Tours Anthem of the Seas Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe Gavin Macleod - Capt. Stubing On "The Love Boat" -- Cruise Critic Interview (2013) Norwegian Breakaway Video Tour (2013) Oasis Of The Seas Flowrider - Cruise Critic Goes Surfing Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade (2009) Oasis Of The Seas Jazz On 4 Performance Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade Parade (2009) Oasis Of The Seas Carousel In Action (2009) Oasis Of The Seas Ship Tour -- Main Dining Room (2009) See all videos

"The announcement coincided with the upward trajectory we were already on, and the announcement has just added to that," Princess Sales Director Rachel Poultney said.

And while West Coast sailings are appealing to holiday-seekers, standards like the Caribbean are also top of mind. Royal Caribbean has said it's seen a surge in demand for sailings from Florida, a leaping off point for many Caribbean cruises.

"We have seen a real increase in demand and bookings for all Caribbean products since the news was confirmed," said Stuart Byron, Royal Caribbean's sales director for the U.K., Ireland and Spain.

The opening up of the U.S. will hopefully provide a much-needed boost to Caribbean bookings, which Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Harry Sommer said last month were somewhat slow in light of the delta variant.

"The Caribbean is a little soft," Sommer said. "When you listen to the cruising population, they're smart people.

"They closely follow what's happening in the world. And when we saw COVID cases starting to go up in mid-July, we did see a decrease in bookings."

Still, it's not just cruise lines that are seeing bookings soar with the re-opening of the United States. Online travel agencies confirm it's helped drive demand.

"We've seen an uptick in demand and enquiries since the announcement, but these aren't for imminent departures," said Simone Clark, senior vice president of global supply at online travel agent Iglu.

"People are booking in the main for next summer. Any late bookings we are seeing still tend to be for destinations closer to home."

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, described the reopening of the U.S. as "a milestone in global travel recovery."

"Since the date of reopening was confirmed last month, there has been a notable surge in demand for bookings to depart this side of Christmas and early 2022.

"Many of our Miami customers are making the most of the winter sun and joining long-awaited Caribbean cruises while we have some clients heading west to pick up cruising from Seattle and California."