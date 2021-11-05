  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Coronavirus: Updated Cruise Ship Policies and Cancellations Because of COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated Cruise Ship Policies and Cancellations Because of COVID-19
Cruise Lines Modify Cancellation Policies For Better Flexibility
Cruise Lines Modify Cancellation Policies For Better Flexibility
Holland America Cancels 2020 Cruises from Vancouver, Early 2021 Voyages to Hawaii
Holland America Cancels 2020 Cruises from Vancouver, Early 2021 Voyages to Hawaii
Holland America, Princess, Seabourn Cancel Cruises Through Summer and Into Fall
Holland America, Princess, Seabourn Cancel Cruises Through Summer and Into Fall
Princess Cruises Extends Suspension of Most Voyages Through December
Princess Cruises Extends Suspension of Most Voyages Through December
Norwegian Cruise Line Refund Policies, Explained
Norwegian Cruise Line Refund Policies, Explained
Princess Cruises Introduces New Short Break Voyages for UK Residents
Princess Cruises Introduces New Short Break Voyages for UK Residents
P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Extend Pause in Cruise Operations For Further Three Months
P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Extend Pause in Cruise Operations For Further Three Months
Australia Cruise News: Celebrity Edge Heading Down Under; More Cancellations
Australia Cruise News: Celebrity Edge Heading Down Under; More Cancellations
P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Further Extend Pause in Operations Down Under
P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Further Extend Pause in Operations Down Under
Princess Cancels Three 2022 Coral Princess Sailings From Sydney, Including World Cruises Departing Australia and New Zealand
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cancels Three 2022 Coral Princess Sailings From Sydney, Including World Cruises Departing Australia and New Zealand

Princess Cancels Three 2022 Coral Princess Sailings From Sydney, Including World Cruises Departing Australia and New Zealand
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

November 05, 2021

Katherine Alex Beaven
Associate Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(2 a.m. AEST) -- Princess Cruises has announced the cancellation of three Coral Princess sailings originally set to depart from Australian ports through May 2022. 

In a press release, Princess cited "the ongoing uncertainty of travel restrictions to the regions on these multi-destination itineraries" as the main reason for the cancellations. The line said it will announce replacement Spring 2022 itineraries for Coral Princess, though a specific release date was not given.

The three affected sailings include the 28-night Round Australia cruises departing Sydney on March 16, 2022 and Brisbane on March 18, 2022; the 35-night Hawaii, Tahiti and South Pacific cruise departing from Sydney on April 13, 2022; and the 107-night World Cruise, departing Auckland, New Zealand on May 14, 2022, Sydney on May 18, 2022 and Brisbane on May 22, 2022.

The World Cruise was scheduled to visit 47 destinations in 27 countries. 

The news comes just days after both Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises announced a further extension in their pauses in operation until deep into 2022.

Featured Videos

See all videos
Photo Tour of Regal Princess

Photo Tour of Regal Princess

Carnival Corporation Introduces the Ocean Medallion at CES

Carnival Corporation Introduces the Ocean Medallion at CES

Gavin Macleod - Capt. Stubing On "The Love Boat" -- Cruise Critic Interview (2013)

Gavin Macleod - Capt. Stubing On "The Love Boat" -- Cruise Critic Interview (2013)

Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse

Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse

The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021

The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021

Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus

Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Silversea's New S.A.L.T. Program

Silversea's New S.A.L.T. Program

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

See all videos

Passengers booked on any of these cancelled sailings can choose to either be transferred to an equivalent cruise sailing at a later date, receive a full refund, or receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) of 100 percent of the value of the paid cruise fare, plus an additional 10 percent bonus credit, to be used by December 31, 2022 toward a future booking on sailings through April 30, 2023. 

All requests for full refunds on cancelled sailings must be made through this form by November 17, 2021. If passengers on any of these cancelled sailings take no action, Princess will automatically apply the Bonus FCC option.

Affected Coral Princess passengers who elect to move their cruise to a later date must rebook from the list of approved equivalent sailings (found here).  

Despite Australia gradually reopening to international tourism this month, cruise activity in the country has largely been stalled-out since the start of the global health pandemic in March 2022, with numerous big-ship cruise operators either cancelling or significantly postponing their 2022 cruise itineraries Down Under, after having been shut out of the Government's tourism restart plans.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship, Wonder of the Seas, Leaves the Shipyard
5
Royal Caribbean Group Reports $1.4 Billion Loss, But Optimism Remains for Cruise in 2022
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.