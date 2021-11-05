Princess Cancels Three 2022 Coral Princess Sailings From Sydney, Including World Cruises Departing Australia and New Zealand

(2 a.m. AEST) -- Princess Cruises has announced the cancellation of three Coral Princess sailings originally set to depart from Australian ports through May 2022.

In a press release, Princess cited "the ongoing uncertainty of travel restrictions to the regions on these multi-destination itineraries" as the main reason for the cancellations. The line said it will announce replacement Spring 2022 itineraries for Coral Princess, though a specific release date was not given.

The three affected sailings include the 28-night Round Australia cruises departing Sydney on March 16, 2022 and Brisbane on March 18, 2022; the 35-night Hawaii, Tahiti and South Pacific cruise departing from Sydney on April 13, 2022; and the 107-night World Cruise, departing Auckland, New Zealand on May 14, 2022, Sydney on May 18, 2022 and Brisbane on May 22, 2022.

The World Cruise was scheduled to visit 47 destinations in 27 countries.

The news comes just days after both Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises announced a further extension in their pauses in operation until deep into 2022.

Passengers booked on any of these cancelled sailings can choose to either be transferred to an equivalent cruise sailing at a later date, receive a full refund, or receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) of 100 percent of the value of the paid cruise fare, plus an additional 10 percent bonus credit, to be used by December 31, 2022 toward a future booking on sailings through April 30, 2023.

All requests for full refunds on cancelled sailings must be made through this form by November 17, 2021. If passengers on any of these cancelled sailings take no action, Princess will automatically apply the Bonus FCC option.

Affected Coral Princess passengers who elect to move their cruise to a later date must rebook from the list of approved equivalent sailings (found here).