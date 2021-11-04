Princess Sets Love Boat Theme Cruise; Early 2022 Sailing Pays Tribute to Gavin MacLeod

(4:40 p.m. EDT) -- "Come aboard, we're expecting you" ... on a special Love Boat theme cruise with most original cast members from the popular TV series from the 70s and 80s, on Princess Cruises.

The weeklong cruise to the Mexican Riviera will take place from February 26 to March 5 on Majestic Princess, leaving from the Port of Los Angeles.

The sailing will feature a special tribute to actor Gavin MacLeod, who played the iconic role of Captain Stubing on the series. MacLeod, who served as Princess Cruises' brand ambassador for more than 35 years, passed away in May 2021, at age 90.

The rest of the original cast -- Jill Whelan (Vicki), Cynthia Lauren Tewes (Julie McCoy), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher) and Ted Lange (Isaac) -- will all be onboard for the theme cruise.

During the cruise, the actors will share favorite members from the show and participate in different guest activities. These include the sailaway party; a special 1970s-inspired Love Boat Disco deck party; a vow renewal ceremony; Love Boat trivia; cast photo ops; Love Boat-themed menus and cocktails and Love Boat episodes airing on the top deck with Movies Under the Stars. Featured Videos See all videos Photo Tour of Regal Princess Carnival Corporation Introduces the Ocean Medallion at CES Gavin Macleod - Capt. Stubing On "The Love Boat" -- Cruise Critic Interview (2013) Cruising Saudi Arabia aboard Scenic Eclipse The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021 Cruise Embarkation Tips: What NOT To Do On Your First Day NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months River Cruising: Video Q&A With John Waggoner On American Countess, American Queen Steamboat Company's Newest Ship Inside Cabins On Cruise Ships: Whose Is Best? 5 Crazy Cruise Deck Attractions For the Adrenaline Junkie See all videos

The cruise is being held over MacLeod's birthday, February 28 -- Leap Day -- and there will be a celebration to honor him, as well as a Q and A with the cast.

"Reuniting with the cast for this very special themed Love Boat cruise and celebrating the show's lasting impact with guests is sure to be nostalgic, fun and incredibly memorable," said Whelan, who is the current Celebrations Ambassador for Princess.

"While we always love to connect with fans this cruise will be extra special because we will also celebrate the life and career of Gavin, our fearless leader, who not only played my dad on TV but was also a true father figure to me beyond the show."

The ports for the cruise -- Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas -- will also be nostalgic to Love Boat fans, as the 10-year TV series was set often in the Mexican Riviera.