(10:30 a.m. EDT) -- Celebrity Cruises will deploy seven ships to Europe in 2023, including all three of the line’s Edge-Class vessels.

Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Apex, and Celebrity Edge will be joined by the recently updated Celebrity Silhouette, plus Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity, and Celebrity Reflection, with itineraries ranging from four- to a brand-new 13-night cruise.

More weeklong sailings than ever before and 45 overnight stays are slated for the season, with new destinations including Flam, Norway; Alexandria, Egypt; Lisbon, Portugal; Kotka, Finland, and Jerusalem, Israel.

Following the 2022 launch of Celebrity Beyond, the ship will return to Europe, helmed by Captain Kate McCue, sailing Eastern Mediterranean voyages from Rome.

Celebrity Apex will homeport in Amsterdam, setting sail on a new nine-night cruise to the Norwegian Fjords, with calls to Oslo and Flam. Apex will also sail the British Isles, Iceland & Ireland, Portugal, Spain, and Malta, and become Celebrity's first ship since 2012 to visit Egypt. The new 10-night sailing will take in Israel, Egypt, and the Mediterranean, including an overnight in Alexandria.

Celebrity Edge will be based in Rome to offer Western Mediterranean voyages, while Celebrity Infinity will homeport in Lisbon, offering nine-night Spain and Portugal sailings. The ship will also sail from Athens, along with Celebrity Constellation to offer Eastern Mediterranean cruises.