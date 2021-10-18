Silversea Cruises Debuts Full-Ship Spa Program Otium: Exclusive First Look

(2:45 p.m. EDT) -- With its new Otium wellness program, Silversea is fully embracing the concept of indulgence and integrating luxurious spa touches throughout the entire ship.

Set to debut on Silver Dawn, which will start sailing in spring 2022, Otium is an integrated wellness program that is inspired by the philosophy of the ancient Roman baths, as a place where pleasure and wellness were connected. (This plays on the cruise line's Italian heritage.) As befits Silversea Cruises' inclusive philosophy, most of the program will be included in the fare.

"We wanted to tackle a new luxury of wellness," Silversea Chief Commercial Officer Barbara Muckermann told us while we shared a breakfast featuring an unending supply of caviar, truffled eggs and Champagne, a typical Otium experience.

"Our core mission has always been about pampering, about weaving a tapestry of luxury around you. Luxury is about choice and about the way you care for your body and your mind. We’re the enablers of your pursuit of pleasure and happiness."

On Your Balcony

The line is debuting what it is calling the first balcony pampering experience at sea. What this means is that you’ll have posh amenities that are suited to the climate where you’re sailing. In the Arctic or Antarctica? Expect to find a warm cashmere blanket at the ready, along with a selection of appetizers and a hot chocolate menu. In the Caribbean, you’ll find body mists and sun creams on your balcony, along with cocktails and gourmet bites.

On Your Bed

One of the Otium highlights is a redesigned sleeping experience. It starts with a new mattress: The Otium Soft Touch took months to develop. The design incorporates 11 layers and 400 springs per square meter, designed for comfort and support. A hypoallergenic topper is added to each mattress, which is enhanced with odorless plant-based essential oils. The 400-thread-count linens are made by the exclusive Italian company Rivolta Carmignani.

Even Silversea's swanky pillow menu has been redesigned; guests can pick from a variety of pillows, with choices that include customisable down and feather blends, memory foam, firm down, and improved down alternatives. You can also get special pillow mists and blankets for a custom sleep experience.

In Your Bath

Silversea already offered an indulgent butler-drawn bath in its suites. Otium plans to take your bath to the next level, what it calls a “multisensory soak.” Expect plush Otium bathrobes, a full bath salt menu (with scents such as orange blossom, fig and cedar, and amber and patchouli), and soothing candle lights, as well a playlist from a curated musical menu. While you bathe, you can snack on caviar canapés, chocolate truffles, and Champagne. Sounds pretty posh to us.

On the Menu

Even though Silversea already offers caviar via room service 24/7, Otium has an enhanced 24-hour room service snack menu. While the line calls it “comfort food,” this is not mac and cheese. Instead, you’ll find noshing options such as a foie gras burger; lobster and caviar on a brioche bun; a marinated crab cucumber roll and truffle fries. You can even order truffled popcorn to accompany movie night in your stateroom.

At the Spa

Let’s not forget the spa itself. Silver Dawn’s spa is going to be redesigned around the Otium concept. The thermal areas will now feature Champagne and luxury snacks, such as caviar and truffles. Special new treatments, such as a 75-minute golden butter body massage; a Roman bliss massage and a divine experience that includes paraffin treatments on your hands and feet are also on top.