  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design for First Cruise Ship
Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design for First Cruise Ship
Virgin Voyages Reveals Room Designs for First Cruise Ship
Virgin Voyages Reveals Room Designs for First Cruise Ship
Virgin Voyages Confirms New Cruise Ship Scarlet Lady Will Call in at UK Next Year
Virgin Voyages Confirms New Cruise Ship Scarlet Lady Will Call in at UK Next Year
Virgin Voyages Unveils Wearable Band to Replace Keycards on Its Cruise Ships
Virgin Voyages Unveils Wearable Band to Replace Keycards on Its Cruise Ships
Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Cruise Ship Arrives in Dover
Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Cruise Ship Arrives in Dover
Live From Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady: First Impressions
Live From Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady: First Impressions
Virgin Voyages Postpones Sailings Into January
Virgin Voyages Postpones Sailings Into January
Virgin Voyages Latest Cruise Line to Start Sailing Round-Britain This Summer
Virgin Voyages Latest Cruise Line to Start Sailing Round-Britain This Summer
Virgin Voyages Cruise News: Scarlet Lady to Set Sail on Maiden Voyage Today
Virgin Voyages Cruise News: Scarlet Lady to Set Sail on Maiden Voyage Today
Virgin Voyages is Coming to Miami: Why We Can't Wait to Sail on This New Cruise Line
Virgin Voyages is Coming to Miami: Why We Can't Wait to Sail on This New Cruise Line
Virgin Voyage News: Scarlet Lady Sets Out On U.S. "MerMaiden" Cruise
Sailaway around main pool on Scarlet Lady (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Virgin Voyage News: Scarlet Lady Sets Out On U.S. "MerMaiden" Cruise

Virgin Voyage News: Scarlet Lady Sets Out On U.S. "MerMaiden" Cruise
Sailaway around main pool on Scarlet Lady (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

October 07, 2021

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(11:45 a.m. EDT) -- With free-flowing Champagne and mermen posing in the pools, Scarlet Lady left Miami Wednesday evening, marking Virgin Voyages' first revenue cruise in the United States.

It had been a long time coming. Promising something hip and different in the cruise space, new line Virgin Voyages had always set its sights on Miami for its first ship.

But the pandemic intervened, forcing the line to close shop after an original debut in the UK in February 2020. And the line had to wait till August this year to set sail on its first ever revenue cruises, which took place in the English Channel for U.K. passengers only.

Welcome sign for sailors boarding Scarlet Lady

So the significance of this "MerMaiden" (in Virgin-speak) from Scarlet Lady's homeport, almost 17 months after it was meant to debut here, cannot be underestimated.

Featured Videos

See all videos
Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus

Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus

Regent Seven Seas Splendor Returns to the Seas

Regent Seven Seas Splendor Returns to the Seas

Silversea's New S.A.L.T. Program

Silversea's New S.A.L.T. Program

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

Scarlet Lady Video Ship Review (2021)

Scarlet Lady Video Ship Review (2021)

60-Second Video Tour of Virgin's Scarlet Lady

60-Second Video Tour of Virgin's Scarlet Lady

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise

LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary

Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules

Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish Joins Holland America Line’s Award-winning Culinary Council

‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish Joins Holland America Line’s Award-winning Culinary Council

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

Celebrity Apex -- Eden

Celebrity Apex -- Eden

Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin

Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin

Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director

Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director

Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck

Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck

Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021)

Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021)

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises!

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises!

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories

CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories

NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class

NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class

NEWS: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React

NEWS: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos!

CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos!

BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July"

BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July"

CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More

CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise)

NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise)

Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO

BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June

BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June

BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return

BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return

NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON!

NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON!

Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next

Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video)

Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video)

Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More

Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More

CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022

CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022

Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More

Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More

Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More

Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More

Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More

Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More

Exciting New Ships in 2021 - This Week in Cruise News

Exciting New Ships in 2021 - This Week in Cruise News

Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic

Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic

Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On the Only Ship Sailing in the U.S.

Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On the Only Ship Sailing in the U.S.

Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" of Empty Cruise Liners in South England

Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" of Empty Cruise Liners in South England

Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era

Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era

Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras

Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras

Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo

Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo

Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish

Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment

Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment

Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020

Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship

Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship

Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship

Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour

Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour

Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut

Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut

Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video

Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying

Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas

Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas

Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe

Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe

HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet

HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet

Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton

Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton

Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011)

Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011)

See all videos

Take a 60-Second Video Tour of Scarlet Lady

Despite this, Virgin Voyages founder Richard Branson was not onboard for the sailing; crew onboard said he had attended a friends and family cruise over the weekend.

But it's not just clever word play, the line has also introduced a few tweaks on the traditional cruise experience.

Merman on Scarlet Lady

Sailaway was not just in one area as on other cruises but more celebrated throughout the ship with free drinks. Mermen and drag queens flipped lazily in the pool, posing for photos.

While "sailors" -- Virgin parlance for passengers -- were encouraged to post a steady stream of selfies over the free Wi-Fi. 

Sailaway on Scarlet Lady from Miami

Embarkation was not without its hiccups. The line requires all passengers to be vaccinated and also take a COVID-19 antigen test before boarding. Rock music and free champagne placated guests during the terminal waits.

Once onboard, the atmosphere was decidedly upbeat, although not necessarily raucous. Passengers lined up for appointments at Squid Ink, the first tattoo parlor on a mainstream ship at sea. Our guess is that even with a $250 minimum, slots will sell out.

Scarlet Lady balcony

Masks are optional onboard and most passengers chose not to wear them. 

The ship will continue its four-day cruise with stops at Nassau and Bimini, as well as a day at sea, before returning to Miami Sunday -- and we will be covering the whole experience right here.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Royal Caribbean Brings Back Priority Program, The Key
5
DeSantis Files Appeal Arguing Norwegian Cruise Line Proof of Vaccination Should Be Tossed Out
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.