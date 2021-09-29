Cruise News Roundup: Seabourn Sails Early, Windstar Stretches & Hurtigruten's Chilean Antarctica

(3:34 p.m. EDT) -- With the cruise industry's Seatrade Cruise Global convention underway in Miami, news and announcements have been coming from lines big and small.

Here are a few items that made their way into our Cruise News Roundup:

Ultra-luxurious Seabourn Encore to Return to Service Early in February

Luxury line Seabourn is resuming post-pandemic service with its 600-passenger Seabourn Encore two months earlier than expected. The ship will sail roundtrip from Lisbon beginning on February 19, 2022, with a series of 10- and 11-day sailings to the Canary Islands and Mediterranean.

A bonus for theater fans: The first sailing on February 19 will feature legendary lyricist and Seabourn entertainment partner Sir Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, The Lion King) appearing live on stage and sharing his career highlights. Featured Videos See all videos Our Favorite Things Aboard Viking Venus Regent Seven Seas Splendor Returns to the Seas Silversea's New S.A.L.T. Program Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021) Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021 Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021) Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge? ‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish Joins Holland America Line’s Award-winning Culinary Council Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return Celebrity Apex -- Eden Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021) Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better? Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021) Love Luxury Resorts? Here's Why You Should Cruise Seabourn Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE! CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class NEWS: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos! BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July" CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues! NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise) Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021? Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021 CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON! Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021 Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video) Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO) Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More Most Exciting Luxury Cruise Ships For 2021 Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More Exciting New Ships in 2021 - This Week in Cruise News Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On the Only Ship Sailing in the U.S. Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" of Empty Cruise Liners in South England Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020 Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour 5 Ways A Seabourn Cruise Will Make You Feel Special Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011) See all videos

In April, the ship will reposition on a 15-day sailing from Lisbon to Athens, where it will resume its originally scheduled Eastern Mediterranean itineraries.

Seabourn Encore is the third of the line’s ships to resume service. Seabourn Ovation resumed Greek Isles cruises this summer while Seabourn Odyssey has been operating in the Caribbean.

Windstar Debuts Second Stretched Yacht

Windstar Cruises’ recently-stretched, all-suite Star Legend embarked from Lisbon on Monday, September 27, the line’s second ship to debut in the Star Plus class. The reimagined ship headed to Barcelona on a 10-day sailing, including overnights in Cadiz and Malaga, Spain.

Like sister ship Star Breeze, Star Legend was cut in half at Italy’s Fincantieri shipyard, with a new 84-foot midsection added. The addition allowed the small ship line to add 50 new suites, raising overall capacity from 212 to 312 guests. Public rooms and suites were completely refurbished at that time as well.

As part of the transformation, the open deck on Star Legend was expanded and now features an infinity pool. Two new dining concepts were added: A Spanish small plates restaurant created by Michelin-guide recognized Chef Anthony Sasso and an outdoor barbecue area featuring dishes by grilling guru Steven Raichlen. The spa and fitness areas were also enlarged.

Newly-stretched Star Legend will operate a series of sailings from Greece, including Holy Land itineraries, before heading to the Caribbean in late November of this year.

Hurtigruten Moves Antarctica Voyages to Chile

With Argentina still closed to cruise traffic, Norwegian cruise expedition line Hurtigruten is moving two ships to Chile to operate Antarctica sailings for the upcoming 2021/2022 season.

The battery-hybrid powered, 528-passenenger Roald Amundsen (which carries 500 passengers in Antarctica) and the 500-passenger Fram, will sail to the White Continent from Punta Arenas, Chile. The ships were originally scheduled to cruise from Ushuaia, Argentina, the region's traditional turnaround port for Antarctic voyages.

A third ship originally planned to be deployed in Antarctica for the upcoming season, the 528-passenger Fridtjof Nansen, will instead be offering coastal Norway expedition cruise from Hamburg, Germany.