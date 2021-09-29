  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
More Princess Cruise Ships to Receive Ocean Medallion Technology
More Princess Cruise Ships to Receive Ocean Medallion Technology
Royal Caribbean to Roll Out Facial Recognition Technology for Disembarkation in Select Ports
Royal Caribbean to Roll Out Facial Recognition Technology for Disembarkation in Select Ports
Virgin Voyages Unveils Wearable Band to Replace Keycards on Its Cruise Ships
Virgin Voyages Unveils Wearable Band to Replace Keycards on Its Cruise Ships
Early Efforts To Resume Cruises Fall Prey to COVID-19, Lessons Learned
Early Efforts To Resume Cruises Fall Prey to COVID-19, Lessons Learned
E-Muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in and More: Royal Caribbean Group Announces Smartphone App Improvements
E-Muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in and More: Royal Caribbean Group Announces Smartphone App Improvements
Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Trademarks "Tracelet" Wearable Wristband
Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Trademarks "Tracelet" Wearable Wristband
Princess Adds Medallion Class to Most Cruise Ships
Princess Adds Medallion Class to Most Cruise Ships
Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Returns To Singapore, COVID-19 Case Retested Negative, Passengers Disembark
Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Returns To Singapore, COVID-19 Case Retested Negative, Passengers Disembark
Quantum of the Seas Passenger Is Negative for COVID-19, Singapore Ship Reported False Positive
Quantum of the Seas Passenger Is Negative for COVID-19, Singapore Ship Reported False Positive
Carnival Cruise Line Releases New Health and Safety Protocols on Website
Carnival Cruise Line Releases New Health and Safety Protocols on Website
Royal Caribbean Introducing New Wearable Tracing Technology
Royal Caribbean's Tracelet is coming to a cruise near you. (Photo: TraceSafe)

Royal Caribbean Introducing New Wearable Tracing Technology

Royal Caribbean Introducing New Wearable Tracing Technology
Royal Caribbean's Tracelet is coming to a cruise near you. (Photo: TraceSafe)

September 29, 2021

Fran Golden
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:40 p.m. EDT) Royal Caribbean has signed a two-year deal with Vancouver-based TraceSafe Inc. to produce custom wearable Tracelet wristbands for the line to aid with COVID-19 contact tracing.

In a press release, TraceSafe said it had worked in collaboration with Royal Caribbean’s Innovation Team in developing the new Tracelet devices.

The sleek, water resistant and hypoallergenic wearable bands, which come in several colors, are equipped with long-lasting batteries and RFID (Radio Frequency IDentification system) modules. The device can track where guests have been on a ship and who they have been in contact with -- an important consideration in the new health landscape.

Royal Caribbean began talking about contact tracing Tracelets in 2020 and that year trademarked the name.

The cruise line introduced wearable contact tracking technology on Quantum of the Seas sailings from Singapore in December 2020. The devices caught the attention of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reportedly asked Royal Caribbean to share the innovative technology.

Featured Videos

See all videos
Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

Wonder of the Seas Completes Sea Trials

Wonder of the Seas Completes Sea Trials

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

Perfect Day at CocoCay: Here's How We Spent 2 DAYS at Royal Caribbean's Private Island

Perfect Day at CocoCay: Here's How We Spent 2 DAYS at Royal Caribbean's Private Island

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises!

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises!

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video

Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video

Harmony Of The Seas Video Tour – Inside Look At One Of Royal Caribbean’s Most Popular Cruise Ships

Harmony Of The Seas Video Tour – Inside Look At One Of Royal Caribbean’s Most Popular Cruise Ships

Symphony Of The Seas Video Tour

Symphony Of The Seas Video Tour

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying

Sea Beyond: An Innovative Cruise Experience By Royal Caribbean

Sea Beyond: An Innovative Cruise Experience By Royal Caribbean

Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas

Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas

What’s Your Size? Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class Vs. Majesty Of The Seas - Video

What’s Your Size? Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class Vs. Majesty Of The Seas - Video

Royal Caribbean's Oasis Of The Seas Photo Tour

Royal Caribbean's Oasis Of The Seas Photo Tour

Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Royal Caribbean's Enchantment Of The Seas Highlights

Royal Caribbean's Enchantment Of The Seas Highlights

Harvest Caye Cruise Port Video Tour

Harvest Caye Cruise Port Video Tour

Photo Tour of Royal Caribbean's Allure Of The Seas

Photo Tour of Royal Caribbean's Allure Of The Seas

What It Means To Be Loyal To Royal

What It Means To Be Loyal To Royal

7 Can’t-Miss Experiences on Allure Of The Seas

7 Can’t-Miss Experiences on Allure Of The Seas

Video Tour of Allure Of The Seas' Bars

Video Tour of Allure Of The Seas' Bars

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Harmony Of The Seas Youth Place

Harmony Of The Seas Youth Place

Harmony Of The Seas Pool And Sports Zone

Harmony Of The Seas Pool And Sports Zone

Harmony Of The Seas Central Park On Royal Caribbean International

Harmony Of The Seas Central Park On Royal Caribbean International

Harmony Of The Seas Boardwalk

Harmony Of The Seas Boardwalk

Harmony Of The Seas Royal Promenade

Harmony Of The Seas Royal Promenade

Harmony Of The Seas Entertainment Place

Harmony Of The Seas Entertainment Place

Harmony Of The Seas Vitality Spa And Fitness Center

Harmony Of The Seas Vitality Spa And Fitness Center

Perfect Storm Water Slides On Harmony Of The Seas

Perfect Storm Water Slides On Harmony Of The Seas

Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas

Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas

Harmony Of The Seas Cabins - Video Tour - Cruise Critic

Harmony Of The Seas Cabins - Video Tour - Cruise Critic

Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas

Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas

Greased Lightnin': Royal Caribbean Brings Another Broadway Hit

Greased Lightnin': Royal Caribbean Brings Another Broadway Hit

Plunging Into Adventure On The Tallest Slide At Sea: Royal Caribbean Reveals 10-Story Ultimate Abyss

Plunging Into Adventure On The Tallest Slide At Sea: Royal Caribbean Reveals 10-Story Ultimate Abyss

Cruise Critic Flowrider On Royal Caribbean's Freedom Of The Seas

Cruise Critic Flowrider On Royal Caribbean's Freedom Of The Seas

Cruise Critic Tours Anthem of the Seas

Cruise Critic Tours Anthem of the Seas

Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe

Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe

Oasis Of The Seas Flowrider - Cruise Critic Goes Surfing

Oasis Of The Seas Flowrider - Cruise Critic Goes Surfing

Oasis Of The Seas Jazz On 4 Performance

Oasis Of The Seas Jazz On 4 Performance

Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade (2009)

Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade (2009)

Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade Parade (2009)

Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade Parade (2009)

Oasis Of The Seas Carousel In Action (2009)

Oasis Of The Seas Carousel In Action (2009)

Oasis Of The Seas Ship Tour -- Main Dining Room (2009)

Oasis Of The Seas Ship Tour -- Main Dining Room (2009)

See all videos

"It was the willingness of the TraceSafe team to develop a custom Tracelet device that met our requirements for style and design that propelled the partnership forward," said Jay Schneider, chief product Innovation officer (CXO) at Royal Caribbean Group. "We look forward to continuing this engagement with TraceSafe as we explore the many new opportunities for IoT Technology onboard our ships."

With sustainability in mind, Royal Caribbean also became the first customer enrolled in TraceSafe’s recycling program that aims to reduce electronic waste and refurbishes used devices to give them a second life, according to the TraceSafe press release.

Tracelets will eventually be worn by all passengers and crew onboard Royal Caribbean ships. Details on when the devices would be rolled out across the Royal Caribbean fleet were not immediately available.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Royal Caribbean Introducing New Wearable Tracing Technology
5
Cruise Industry Gathers in Miami Beach For First Time Since Pandemic
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.