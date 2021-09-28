Cruise Industry Gathers in Miami Beach For First Time Since Pandemic

(1 p.m. EDT) -- The cruise industry is meeting in Miami for the first time in more than two years at the annual Seatrade Cruise Global conference.

The last Seatrade Cruise Global -- the biggest cruise industry conference in the world -- took place in March 2019, after last year's was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while COVID-19 was top-of-mind for attendees, cruise line executives speaking at the Miami Beach Convention Center praised the resilience of the industry and the path forward as cruise lines across the globe continue their staggered resumption of service.

The State of the Industry Address -- attended by cruise industry patrons and watchers, with social distancing and mandatory masking requirements -- reflected the difficulties posed by the last year and a half, while continuing to look forward to the future.

"The past 19 months have been the most extraordinary period our industry has ever faced," Kelly Craighead president and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) told audience members. "I don't think any of us could have imagined at the outset of the pandemic just how profound its impact would be."

A Brighter Future, Shaped by Science

From the emergence of new cruise lines to overwhelmingly positive passenger satisfaction rates for restarted cruises, executives had plenty to be optimistic about while at the same time noting recovery does not come overnight. Featured Videos See all videos Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials Wonder of the Seas Completes Sea Trials Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19 Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter BOLT: We Try Carnival Mardi Gras' Roller Coaster at Sea Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months Perfect Day at CocoCay: Here's How We Spent 2 DAYS at Royal Caribbean's Private Island Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better? Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021) Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021 Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021 Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements How to Make a Towel Animals Swans, Dogs and Elephants Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Dog Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make Towel Swans Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Elephant Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video How To Make Carnival Cruise Line's Famous Warm Chocolate Melting Cake - Video Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial Harmony Of The Seas Video Tour – Inside Look At One Of Royal Caribbean’s Most Popular Cruise Ships Symphony Of The Seas Video Tour Carnival Splendor Photo Tour Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying Sea Beyond: An Innovative Cruise Experience By Royal Caribbean Carnival Conquest Photo Tour Carnival Pride Photo Tour Carnival Dream Photo Tour Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas Carnival Sunshine Photo Tour Carnival Breeze Photo Tour What’s Your Size? Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class Vs. Majesty Of The Seas - Video Royal Caribbean's Oasis Of The Seas Photo Tour Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Photo Tour of Carnival Liberty 5 Best Restaurants for Free Eats on Carnival Sunshine Royal Caribbean's Enchantment Of The Seas Highlights Harvest Caye Cruise Port Video Tour Photo Tour of Royal Caribbean's Allure Of The Seas SkyRide On Carnival Vista: Cruise Critic Tries It Carnival Vista Top Deck Attractions Behind the Scenes at CSMART - Carnival's Arison Maritime Training Center What It Means To Be Loyal To Royal 7 Can’t-Miss Experiences on Allure Of The Seas Video Tour of Allure Of The Seas' Bars Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty Harmony Of The Seas Youth Place Harmony Of The Seas Pool And Sports Zone Harmony Of The Seas Central Park On Royal Caribbean International Harmony Of The Seas Boardwalk Harmony Of The Seas Royal Promenade Harmony Of The Seas Entertainment Place Harmony Of The Seas Vitality Spa And Fitness Center Perfect Storm Water Slides On Harmony Of The Seas Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas Harmony Of The Seas Cabins - Video Tour - Cruise Critic Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas Greased Lightnin': Royal Caribbean Brings Another Broadway Hit Plunging Into Adventure On The Tallest Slide At Sea: Royal Caribbean Reveals 10-Story Ultimate Abyss Cruise Critic Flowrider On Royal Caribbean's Freedom Of The Seas Cruise Critic Tours Anthem of the Seas Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe Cruise Critic Quick Chat With Carnival CEO Arnold Donald Oasis Of The Seas Flowrider - Cruise Critic Goes Surfing Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade (2009) Oasis Of The Seas Jazz On 4 Performance Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade Parade (2009) Oasis Of The Seas Carousel In Action (2009) Oasis Of The Seas Ship Tour -- Main Dining Room (2009) See all videos

"We know where the road is headed, and the road is headed for a bright future," Carnival Corporation president and CEO Arnold Donald said. "But the road does have potholes and detours in it.

"Our Carnival brand is sailing with 11 ships. Our European brands have been sailing longer. We're coming back, and it's exciting. Bookings are all strong, the protocols are working. And that's the most important thing. Compliance and environment protection and the health and safety of everyone."

Mandatory vaccinations for eligible cruisers play into those health and safety protocols as well.

Asked about the emergence of several new cruise lines -- like Virgin Voyages -- during the pandemic interim period, both Donald and Royal Caribbean chairman and CEO Richard Fain stated there were more than enough passengers to go around.

"Having Virgin come in…all of that adds to the impact that the cruise industry has," Fain said. "They are adding more demand than they are supply. I welcome them. If we get new ideas and new thoughts, that's positive too."

Asked what advice he would give Virgin head Sir Richard Branson, Carnival's Donald was succinct.

"Listen to your prospective guests. Listen to the travel agent professionals that you're working with. Your guests will tell you what they want and what they need."

Cruise executives have also been buoyed by the revelation that new-to-cruise passengers, not just experienced past guests, are setting sail on these early return-to-service cruises.

"People who cruise a lot, they are comfortable," said Carnival's Donald. "People who haven't cruised, they have reasons they haven't cruised before. We are seeing first time cruisers even now on the ships. The most powerful marketing tool we have is word of mouth."

"What we all assumed was that when we started back, it would be our repeat customers" returning to sail, said Fain. "That hasn't happened. We are getting first-timers, and I think the reason is we are getting the message out on the protocols, and number two, the innovation."

"All of us are pushing the envelope. And our guest satisfaction is amazing. "

Getting Along to Get Along

Asked about their opinions of controversial Florida state governor Ron DeSantis -- whose controversial legislation banned ships for asking for proof of vaccination -- executives refrained from making personal comments and instead focused the discussion on the need to work with a variety of governments, health authorities and politicians in ports and destinations worldwide.

Still, mention of DeSantis' name drew a moment of strained levity when a single enthusiastic round of applause was given at the mention of the Governor's name.

"Wow, one clap," quipped Donald.

"Governor DeSantis is a strong supporter of the cruise industry," CLIA's Craighead said in response. "We are open to all ideas."

Craighead noted the Biden administration has been supportive of cruise when asked by CNBC Global Markets Reporter and panel moderator Seema Moody if there had been a difference between Trump and Biden administrations.

Royal Caribbean's Fain pointed out that negotiations have had to occur with governments on a global scale, and not just within the United States.

"We have had to deal with governments all over the world," Fain said. "It was very important we established common goals, common processes. What we're doing now in our industry, other industries are saying, 'that's the kind of way we want to be operating.'"

"We're science-based," Donald told the crowd. "It's important for all of you out there to keep the conversation going…We're still constrained in a lot of ways. There are still destinations with extreme restrictions. We have to keep the communication pressure up."

Fostering an environment of cooperation was a theme repeated by the executive panel throughout.

"I can certainly never speak on behalf of the CDC, but our leaders are 100 percent committed to following stringent and robust protocols" Craighead said. " We're certainly on a path, I think, to continue to follow these enhanced protocols."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s Conditional Sail Order is currently set to expire on November 1, 2021. The organization recently revised its guidance to state all passengers should undergo COVID-19 testing at the pier no less than two days prior to embarkation.

That, in turn has prompted other lines to come up with alternative plans, including pierside testing for people who cannot get tested in time.

Asked what would happen when the Conditional Sail Order expires, Craighead declined to speculate.

"I can certainly never speak on behalf of the CDC, but our leaders are 100 percent committed to following stringent and robust protocols," Craighead said. "We're certainly on a path, I think, to continue to follow these enhanced protocols."

Some Lines Eschew Annual Conference

Noteworthy this year were the lines that chose not to attend Seatrade Cruise Global, in part due to the ongoing operational restart of the cruise industry and the rise of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

All Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brands, including Norwegian, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas, skipped the conference. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings boss Frank Del Rio has been a vocal proponent for mandatory proof of vaccination for all cruises, including those sailing from Florida homeports.

The Miami Beach Convention Center, where Seatrade Global is being held, has no vaccination mandate.

Other lines electing to not attend this year include Carnival, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Princess, Celebrity and Disney Cruise Line. All tell Cruise Critic the decision to skip the conference was to allow the focus on operational restarts of ships around the world to continue uninterrupted.

But for Carnival Corporation's Donald, the overriding theme that will shape the future is to keep the conversation going about the importance of cruise.