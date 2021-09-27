Seabourn Names Newest Expedition Cruise Ship Seabourn Pursuit, Launching February 2023

(3:38 p.m. EDT) Luxury cruise line Seabourn announced Monday it will name its second purpose-built polar expedition ship Seabourn Pursuit.

The 264-passenger ship will join the Seabourn fleet in February 2023, and sail inaugural voyage in Iceland and Greenland on April 4, 2023. A transit of the Northwest Passage is planned for later that year.

Seabourn Pursuit is a sister ship to the Adam Tihany-designed Seabourn Venture, which was delayed in construction due to the ongoing global pandemic and is now set to debut in March 2022.

Both Seabourn Venture and the newly-announced Seabourn Pursuit place strong emphasis on the line's Ventures by Seabourn experiences, with passengers led by a 26-person expedition team on complimentary tours aboard 24 inflatable Zodiacs, along with optional outings on the ship’s fleet of kayaks. Both ships are also equipped with a six-person submarine for underwater exploration.

"The name Seabourn Pursuit is truly fitting for a ship envisioned and designed to take expedition travelers into those places where they can see vast landscapes, diverse wildlife and remote regions of the world that may have been on their bucket list for years,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “Seabourn Pursuit will navigate the most unexplored parts of the world in the highest level of comfort, safety and environmental protection available for the luxury traveler."

Among the features of the ships are all-suite accommodations, each with a veranda. Guests receive such niceties as a welcome bottle of champagne and in-suite bar stocked to their preferences. The ships will operate with an open bridge and open bar policy.

Seabourn did not divulge specifics for dining venues on Seabourn Pursuit, but on Seabourn Venture they include family-style menus developed by Michelin-starred Chef Thomas Keller (of French Laundry fame) in the ship's casual restaurant, The Colonnade, and sushi served in The Club.

The onboard spa and wellness program will feature experiences created with Seabourn partner and wellness guru Dr. Andrew Weil.

In addition to a spring and summer roster of Iceland, Greenland and Norway sailings, Seabourn Pursuit will set out on a Northwest Passage journey in August 2023, transiting the entire region between Kangerlussuaq, Greenland and Nome, Alaska.