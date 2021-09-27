  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Carnival Cruise Line Reveals More Europe Cruise Itineraries
Carnival Cruise Line Reveals More Europe Cruise Itineraries
John Heald to Return as Cruise Director on 9 Carnival Cruise Line Voyages
John Heald to Return as Cruise Director on 9 Carnival Cruise Line Voyages
Construction Delay Forces Carnival to Cancel First 8 Mardi Gras Cruises
Construction Delay Forces Carnival to Cancel First 8 Mardi Gras Cruises
After Recent Cruise Line Suspensions, What's Next?
After Recent Cruise Line Suspensions, What's Next?
Popular Carnival Cruise Director Matt Mitcham Announces Retirement
Popular Carnival Cruise Director Matt Mitcham Announces Retirement
Carnival Cruise Line Rolls Out Digital Muster Drills
Carnival Cruise Line Rolls Out Digital Muster Drills
Carnival Confirms Self-Serve Cruise Ship Buffet is Back
Carnival Confirms Self-Serve Cruise Ship Buffet is Back
Carnival Cruise Line Returns to the Seas with Two Separate Cruises
Carnival Cruise Line Returns to the Seas with Two Separate Cruises
Live From Carnival Cruise Line: Guests Report On the First Two Sailings Back
Live From Carnival Cruise Line: Guests Report On the First Two Sailings Back
Carnival Set to Launch Its Largest-Ever Cruise Ship, Mardi Gras - Rollercoaster and All
Carnival Set to Launch Its Largest-Ever Cruise Ship, Mardi Gras - Rollercoaster and All
Carnival Sends Carnival Legend Cruise Ship on Greenland Voyage in 2023
Greenland Iceberg Landscape of Ilulissat Icefjord with Giant Icebergs (Photo: Maridav/Shutterstock)

Carnival Sends Carnival Legend Cruise Ship on Greenland Voyage in 2023

Carnival Sends Carnival Legend Cruise Ship on Greenland Voyage in 2023
Greenland Iceberg Landscape of Ilulissat Icefjord with Giant Icebergs (Photo: Maridav/Shutterstock)

September 27, 2021

Fran Golden
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(1:44 p.m. EDT) Carnival Cruise Line fans will have opportunity to experience the glaciers, fjords, native culture and altogether beauty of Greenland on a special sailing in 2023.

Departing aboard the 2,124-passenger Carnival Legend on September 2, 2023 from Baltimore, the 14-day cruise will visit two ports in Greenland, Nanortalik and Qaqortoq, and three ports in the Canadian Maritimes, including St. Anthony and Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Also included are eight full “Fun Days” at sea, which special activities available as part of the cruise line's Carnival Journeys program, which focuses on special itineraries of nine days or more. These include a Throwback Day at Sea, reflecting 1980s-style cruising, and Academy of Fun, described as “an enriching series of onboard courses” covering such topics as celestial navigation, photography and how to be “like-able” on social media.

Carnival last sailed to Greenland in 2013, also onboard Carnival Legend. John Heald, Carnival’s brand ambassador was on that cruise, and will host the 2023 sailing as well.

“Wow, what an epic experience," he wrote in announcing the new sailing on Facebook. “These small villages are incomparable. No tours, no shops just wonderful people who live off the sea and the land and who will open their doors to you and let you share their lives. It is remarkable and oh so quiet and peaceful.”

Heald said getting to Greenland is itself an adventure, including transiting the iceberg-filled Prince Christian Sound. “And I am sure these Canadian ports which I have not been to before will be sensational as well," he wrote.

Featured Videos

See all videos
Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck

Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck

Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing

Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing

Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19

Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19

Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter

Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter

BOLT: We Try Carnival Mardi Gras' Roller Coaster at Sea

BOLT: We Try Carnival Mardi Gras' Roller Coaster at Sea

How to Make a Towel Animals Swans, Dogs and Elephants

How to Make a Towel Animals Swans, Dogs and Elephants

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Dog

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Dog

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make Towel Swans

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make Towel Swans

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Elephant

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Elephant

Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras

Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras

How To Make Carnival Cruise Line's Famous Warm Chocolate Melting Cake - Video

How To Make Carnival Cruise Line's Famous Warm Chocolate Melting Cake - Video

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Splendor Photo Tour

Carnival Splendor Photo Tour

Carnival Conquest Photo Tour

Carnival Conquest Photo Tour

Carnival Pride Photo Tour

Carnival Pride Photo Tour

Carnival Dream Photo Tour

Carnival Dream Photo Tour

Carnival Sunshine Photo Tour

Carnival Sunshine Photo Tour

Carnival Breeze Photo Tour

Carnival Breeze Photo Tour

Photo Tour of Carnival Liberty

Photo Tour of Carnival Liberty

5 Best Restaurants for Free Eats on Carnival Sunshine

5 Best Restaurants for Free Eats on Carnival Sunshine

SkyRide On Carnival Vista: Cruise Critic Tries It

SkyRide On Carnival Vista: Cruise Critic Tries It

Carnival Vista Top Deck Attractions

Carnival Vista Top Deck Attractions

Behind the Scenes at CSMART - Carnival's Arison Maritime Training Center

Behind the Scenes at CSMART - Carnival's Arison Maritime Training Center

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Cruise Critic Quick Chat With Carnival CEO Arnold Donald

Cruise Critic Quick Chat With Carnival CEO Arnold Donald

See all videos

Reservations for Carnival Legend's Greenland and Canada voyage are now open for booking.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Carnival Sends Carnival Legend Cruise Ship on Greenland Voyage in 2023
5
Carnival Corporation Remains Optimistic; Cruise Company Reports Positive Cash-Flow for Q3, Despite $2 Billion Loss
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.