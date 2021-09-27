Carnival Sends Carnival Legend Cruise Ship on Greenland Voyage in 2023

(1:44 p.m. EDT) Carnival Cruise Line fans will have opportunity to experience the glaciers, fjords, native culture and altogether beauty of Greenland on a special sailing in 2023.

Departing aboard the 2,124-passenger Carnival Legend on September 2, 2023 from Baltimore, the 14-day cruise will visit two ports in Greenland, Nanortalik and Qaqortoq, and three ports in the Canadian Maritimes, including St. Anthony and Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Also included are eight full “Fun Days” at sea, which special activities available as part of the cruise line's Carnival Journeys program, which focuses on special itineraries of nine days or more. These include a Throwback Day at Sea, reflecting 1980s-style cruising, and Academy of Fun, described as “an enriching series of onboard courses” covering such topics as celestial navigation, photography and how to be “like-able” on social media.

Carnival last sailed to Greenland in 2013, also onboard Carnival Legend. John Heald, Carnival’s brand ambassador was on that cruise, and will host the 2023 sailing as well.

“Wow, what an epic experience," he wrote in announcing the new sailing on Facebook. “These small villages are incomparable. No tours, no shops just wonderful people who live off the sea and the land and who will open their doors to you and let you share their lives. It is remarkable and oh so quiet and peaceful.”

Heald said getting to Greenland is itself an adventure, including transiting the iceberg-filled Prince Christian Sound. “And I am sure these Canadian ports which I have not been to before will be sensational as well," he wrote. Featured Videos See all videos Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19 Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter BOLT: We Try Carnival Mardi Gras' Roller Coaster at Sea How to Make a Towel Animals Swans, Dogs and Elephants Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Dog Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make Towel Swans Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Elephant Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras How To Make Carnival Cruise Line's Famous Warm Chocolate Melting Cake - Video Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial Carnival Splendor Photo Tour Carnival Conquest Photo Tour Carnival Pride Photo Tour Carnival Dream Photo Tour Carnival Sunshine Photo Tour Carnival Breeze Photo Tour Photo Tour of Carnival Liberty 5 Best Restaurants for Free Eats on Carnival Sunshine SkyRide On Carnival Vista: Cruise Critic Tries It Carnival Vista Top Deck Attractions Behind the Scenes at CSMART - Carnival's Arison Maritime Training Center Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty Cruise Critic Quick Chat With Carnival CEO Arnold Donald See all videos