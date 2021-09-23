  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Carnival to Homeport Fourth Cruise Ship in Galveston in 2021
Carnival to Homeport Fourth Cruise Ship in Galveston in 2021
Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Carnival Panorama, the Last Vista-Class Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Carnival Panorama, the Last Vista-Class Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line Sails From San Diego After 7-Year Hiatus
Carnival Cruise Line Sails From San Diego After 7-Year Hiatus
The Most Exciting Cruise Ships Coming to North America in 2020
The Most Exciting Cruise Ships Coming to North America in 2020
Carnival Swaps Cruise Ships; Issues New Launch Date for Mardi Gras
Carnival Swaps Cruise Ships; Issues New Launch Date for Mardi Gras
Two Cruise Ships to Leave Carnival Fleet, Others to Go Into Lay-Up, Homeport Changes and More
Two Cruise Ships to Leave Carnival Fleet, Others to Go Into Lay-Up, Homeport Changes and More
Carnival Cruise Line Announces More Changes for 2021 Sailings, Cuts San Diego Service Through 2023
Carnival Cruise Line Announces More Changes for 2021 Sailings, Cuts San Diego Service Through 2023
Cruises Restart on Two Coasts This Weekend, With Sailings from New Jersey and California
Cruises Restart on Two Coasts This Weekend, With Sailings from New Jersey and California
Carnival Reveals Fall Cruise Ship Deployment; Announces Mobile COVID Testing Units Pierside
Carnival Reveals Fall Cruise Ship Deployment; Announces Mobile COVID Testing Units Pierside
Carnival Officially Renames Carnival Victory As Carnival Radiance, Ship To Homeport On West Coast
TA Carnival Radiance Exterior

Carnival Officially Renames Carnival Victory As Carnival Radiance, Ship To Homeport On West Coast

Carnival Officially Renames Carnival Victory As Carnival Radiance, Ship To Homeport On West Coast
TA Carnival Radiance Exterior

September 23, 2021

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:30 p.m. EDT) – After receiving a $200 million complete overhaul, Carnival Victory has officially been renamed Carnival Radiance.

The ship will be leaving the shipyard in Spain on October 18, making its way to its eventual homeport in Long Beach, California. Starting on December 13, Carnival Radiance will sail three- and four-day cruises to Baja Mexico, making stops at Ensenada and Catalina Island.

During its makeover, Carnival Radiance received Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades, as well as Big Chicken, the Shaq O'Neal created chicken shack that debuted on Mardi Gras.

"The transformation of Carnival Victory has been in the works for quite some time but we’re delighted that she can now be officially be called Carnival Radiance -- the newest member of our fleet," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.  "Carnival Radiance features all of our most popular spaces and provides a truly unique and exciting vacation option for the Southern California short cruise market."

Carnival Radiance continues the push that Carnival has made in West Coast cruises. The line has Carnival Miracle in Long Beach making short cruises to Mexico, as well as Carnival Panorama, which sails weeklong itineraries on the Mexican Riviera.

Featured Videos

See all videos
Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck

Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck

Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing

Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing

Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19

Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19

Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter

Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter

BOLT: We Try Carnival Mardi Gras' Roller Coaster at Sea

BOLT: We Try Carnival Mardi Gras' Roller Coaster at Sea

How to Make a Towel Animals Swans, Dogs and Elephants

How to Make a Towel Animals Swans, Dogs and Elephants

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make Towel Swans

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make Towel Swans

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Dog

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Dog

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Elephant

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Elephant

Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras

Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras

How To Make Carnival Cruise Line's Famous Warm Chocolate Melting Cake - Video

How To Make Carnival Cruise Line's Famous Warm Chocolate Melting Cake - Video

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Splendor Photo Tour

Carnival Splendor Photo Tour

Carnival Conquest Photo Tour

Carnival Conquest Photo Tour

Carnival Pride Photo Tour

Carnival Pride Photo Tour

Carnival Dream Photo Tour

Carnival Dream Photo Tour

Carnival Sunshine Photo Tour

Carnival Sunshine Photo Tour

Carnival Breeze Photo Tour

Carnival Breeze Photo Tour

Photo Tour of Carnival Liberty

Photo Tour of Carnival Liberty

5 Best Restaurants for Free Eats on Carnival Sunshine

5 Best Restaurants for Free Eats on Carnival Sunshine

SkyRide On Carnival Vista: Cruise Critic Tries It

SkyRide On Carnival Vista: Cruise Critic Tries It

Carnival Vista Top Deck Attractions

Carnival Vista Top Deck Attractions

Behind the Scenes at CSMART - Carnival's Arison Maritime Training Center

Behind the Scenes at CSMART - Carnival's Arison Maritime Training Center

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Cruise Critic Quick Chat With Carnival CEO Arnold Donald

Cruise Critic Quick Chat With Carnival CEO Arnold Donald

See all videos

Once it arrives in California, the ship will undergo a naming ceremony in Long Beach.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Carnival Officially Renames Carnival Victory As Carnival Radiance, Ship To Homeport On West Coast
5
Good News For Cruise Lines, As U.S. Eases Restrictions For Vaccinated International Travelers
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.