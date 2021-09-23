  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Silver Dawn

Silversea Pushes New Cruise Ship Silver Dawn Launch To Spring 2022, Cancels Asia Cruises

Silversea Pushes New Cruise Ship Silver Dawn Launch To Spring 2022, Cancels Asia Cruises
Silver Dawn

September 23, 2021

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
(11 a.m.) – Silversea Cruises is pushing back the debut of its new luxury cruise ship, Silver Dawn, to spring 2022.

Guests booked on Silver Dawn itineraries in South America are being moved to Silver Moon, a sister ship that launched earlier this summer. Silver Moon sailings that were scheduled in Asia from December through March 2022 have been canceled.

The change comes because of "the ongoing global situation," the line said in a letter to passengers.

Cruise Critic members took the news in stride. "Isn't it the case that the Moon Asian itinerary would have been cancelled in any case because of the COVID situation in that part of the world?" Observer said in a thread on the Silversea forum discussing the changes. "In many ways, this would appear to be a situation entirely beyond Silversea's control."

