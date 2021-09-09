  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Cruise Critic Video: The Most Lavish Suites at Sea

September 09, 2021

Cruise Critic
Staff
Luxury Cruising: If you're considering a splurge, or just curious to see how the other side lives, then swoon over some of the most luxurious suites at sea. From Celebrity's Reflection Suite to Norwegian Cruise Line's Haven Suites and Viking's Owner's Suite, these are among the most lavish and indulgent suites at sea.

More Tips and Tricks:

  1. Crystal Cruises Reveals 2022 Grand Voyage aboard Crystal Serenity
  1. 7 Most Expensive Cruise Ship Suites
  1. Silversea Cruise News: Door-to-Door Car Service Now Part of Luxury Cruise Perks

Want more cruise videos? Check out Cruise Critic's Video Vault for the latest cruise news, exclusive Q&As and our top cruise planning tips for your next stint at sea.

How was this article?

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.