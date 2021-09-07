  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Cruise Line Offers Free Lunch to Federal Workers Affected by the Government Shutdown
Cruise Line Offers Free Lunch to Federal Workers Affected by the Government Shutdown
Cruise Industry Donates Millions to Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in The Bahamas
Cruise Industry Donates Millions to Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in The Bahamas
After the Storm: What Cruisers Should Know About the Bahamas and Hurricane Dorian
After the Storm: What Cruisers Should Know About the Bahamas and Hurricane Dorian
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Resumes Voyages To Freeport After Hurricane Dorian
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Resumes Voyages To Freeport After Hurricane Dorian
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to Hold Second ArtSea Cruise
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to Hold Second ArtSea Cruise
What Are Cruise Lines Doing With Their Empty Ships?
What Are Cruise Lines Doing With Their Empty Ships?
What Happens to Cruise Ships During the Pandemic's Hurricane Season?
What Happens to Cruise Ships During the Pandemic's Hurricane Season?
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Confirms Sale of Grand Celebration Cruise Ship
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Confirms Sale of Grand Celebration Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line Drops Key West, Grand Turk From Upcoming Itineraries
Carnival Cruise Line Drops Key West, Grand Turk From Upcoming Itineraries
Bahamas Requires COVID-19 Vaccine For All Eligible Passengers, Causing Cruise Lines To Change Rules
Bahamas Requires COVID-19 Vaccine For All Eligible Passengers, Causing Cruise Lines To Change Rules
Cruise Lines Pull Ships from Service for Hurricane Ida Relief
Carnival Glory TA Listings Page Image

Cruise Lines Pull Ships from Service for Hurricane Ida Relief

Cruise Lines Pull Ships from Service for Hurricane Ida Relief
Carnival Glory TA Listings Page Image

September 07, 2021

Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(3:30 p.m. EDT) -- Two cruise lines have pulled ships from service in order to assist with recovery from Hurricane Ida in New Orleans.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and Carnival Cruise Line have both sent ships to New Orleans to be used as floating accommodations for disaster relief recovery. Both Grand Classica and Carnival Glory are being sent to New Orleans following agreements between the two cruise lines, the City of New Orleans and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA.

Carnival Glory will house first responders through September 18, 2021. Because of that, the ship's September 5 and September 12 voyages will be cancelled. The ship will restart cruise operations from New Orleans on Sunday, September 19.

Carnival Glory arrived in New Orleans on Friday and will house up to 2,600 first responders, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Carnival Corporation.

"While we want to provide the city of New Orleans with an economic boost by restarting guest operations, we want to first provide this critical housing support to address emergency needs and to get power restored to the region," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We appreciate the understanding of our guests, who we know love New Orleans as much as we do."

Bahamas Paradise, meanwhile, stated Grand Classica will house up to 1,500 first responders. The ship is expected to return to service on September 26, 2021 from the Port of Palm Beach on two-day runs to the Bahamas.

Featured Videos

See all videos
Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck

Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck

Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing

Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing

Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19

Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19

Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter

Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter

BOLT: We Try Carnival Mardi Gras' Roller Coaster at Sea

BOLT: We Try Carnival Mardi Gras' Roller Coaster at Sea

How to Make a Towel Animals Swans, Dogs and Elephants

How to Make a Towel Animals Swans, Dogs and Elephants

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Dog

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Dog

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make Towel Swans

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make Towel Swans

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Elephant

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Elephant

Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras

Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras

How To Make Carnival Cruise Line's Famous Warm Chocolate Melting Cake - Video

How To Make Carnival Cruise Line's Famous Warm Chocolate Melting Cake - Video

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Splendor Photo Tour

Carnival Splendor Photo Tour

Carnival Conquest Photo Tour

Carnival Conquest Photo Tour

Carnival Pride Photo Tour

Carnival Pride Photo Tour

Carnival Dream Photo Tour

Carnival Dream Photo Tour

Carnival Sunshine Photo Tour

Carnival Sunshine Photo Tour

Carnival Breeze Photo Tour

Carnival Breeze Photo Tour

Photo Tour of Carnival Liberty

Photo Tour of Carnival Liberty

5 Best Restaurants for Free Eats on Carnival Sunshine

5 Best Restaurants for Free Eats on Carnival Sunshine

SkyRide On Carnival Vista: Cruise Critic Tries It

SkyRide On Carnival Vista: Cruise Critic Tries It

Carnival Vista Top Deck Attractions

Carnival Vista Top Deck Attractions

Behind the Scenes at CSMART - Carnival's Arison Maritime Training Center

Behind the Scenes at CSMART - Carnival's Arison Maritime Training Center

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Cruise Critic Quick Chat With Carnival CEO Arnold Donald

Cruise Critic Quick Chat With Carnival CEO Arnold Donald

See all videos
How was this article?

Featured News

1
Cruise Lines Pull Ships from Service for Hurricane Ida Relief
5
Live from Azamara Quest: Onboard the First Azamara Cruise Ship to Resume Sailing
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.