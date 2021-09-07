  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
The Jane McDonald Interview: On Cruising, Touring and What Ship She'd Like to Sail on Next
The Jane McDonald Interview: On Cruising, Touring and What Ship She'd Like to Sail on Next
Christie Brinkley Named Godmother for Regent’s Newest Luxury Cruise Ship
Christie Brinkley Named Godmother for Regent’s Newest Luxury Cruise Ship
Christie Brinkley Christens Regent Seven Seas' Newest Cruise Ship
Christie Brinkley Christens Regent Seven Seas' Newest Cruise Ship
Cruise Lines Continue To Cancel Sailings Further Into 2021
Cruise Lines Continue To Cancel Sailings Further Into 2021
Regent Seven Seas Returning with Cruises from U.K., Mediterranean; Vaccinations Required for All
Regent Seven Seas Returning with Cruises from U.K., Mediterranean; Vaccinations Required for All
Big Week For English Cruising As Three Ships Come Sailing In
Big Week For English Cruising As Three Ships Come Sailing In
Live From MSC Virtuosa: Back on a Big New Cruise Ship For the First Time
Live From MSC Virtuosa: Back on a Big New Cruise Ship For the First Time
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
Regent's 2024 World Cruise Sells Out in Hours
Regent's 2024 World Cruise Sells Out in Hours
Norwegian Cruise News: Norwegian Jade Sets Sail From Athens, Marking Line's Return; New Homeport Announced
Norwegian Cruise News: Norwegian Jade Sets Sail From Athens, Marking Line's Return; New Homeport Announced
Regent Seven Seas Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Resume Sailing
Setting Sail on Seven Seas Splendor from Southampton (Photo: Mark Hakansson/CruiseCritic)

Regent Seven Seas Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Resume Sailing

Regent Seven Seas Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Resume Sailing
Setting Sail on Seven Seas Splendor from Southampton (Photo: Mark Hakansson/CruiseCritic)

September 07, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(Updated 4:22 p.m. EDT) -- Regent Seven Seas Splendor set sail from a scorching Southampton, UK just past 7 p.m. local time today -- marking the first Regent cruise ship to resume sailing in 18 months.

Seven Seas Splendor is sailing at half capacity with a mix of media, trade partners and senior Regent executives including President & CEO Jason Montague -- who last cruised on Splendor in March 2020, just before the pandemic shut down travel.

The line has also flown in 23 passengers from the U.S. and Canada who have all sailed 1,000 or more days with the line.

Speaking to Cruise Critic onboard, Montague said: "We christened the ship 18 months ago… but being back onboard almost feels like just the other day we christened it.

"It all went away, I don't remember it right now -- that's the magic of being back onboard."

The grand atrium lobby aboard Regent's Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Mark Hakansson/CruiseCritic)

Montague said the most emotional moment was yesterday when the 23 Diamond (1,000+ nights) and Commodore (2,000+ nights) passengers came onboard for the first time for a pre-cruise dinner:

"We flew them in special because we wanted them to be the first ones back on the ship, so when they came onto the ship for the first time we had all our staff cheering them.

Featured Videos

See all videos
Highlights From Regent Seven Seas Explorer

Highlights From Regent Seven Seas Explorer

Silversea's New S.A.L.T. Program

Silversea's New S.A.L.T. Program

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

Wonder of the Seas Construction Update: Sea Trials

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19

Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck

Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck

Icy Strait Point's New Transporter Gondola (POV Video, 2021)

Icy Strait Point's New Transporter Gondola (POV Video, 2021)

Scarlet Lady Video Ship Review (2021)

Scarlet Lady Video Ship Review (2021)

See all videos

"It was very emotional, they were coming back on, there were tears. It was like coming back home. This is their home."

Letting go the lines aboard Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Adam Coulter)

After being christened in February 2020, Seven Seas Splendor had just two revenue sailings before operations paused due to the global health pandemic.

Montague explained the long pause to resume operations was because, "We wanted to do it right".

"We require 100 percent vaccination of all the guests and the crew and it took time to get to a point where everyone had vaccinations to move forward."

Regent also conducts a mandatory pre-boarding antigen test for all embarking passengers, along with mandating mask wearing and social distancing onboard, in line with local restrictions (though these may change depending on which country the ship is operating out of and to).

Sunset departure from Southampton aboard Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Regent chose to restart from England as it was part of the original published itinerary and they wanted to create minimum disruption for guests, Montague explained.

Seven Seas Splendor will sail the English Channel for four days, calling in at the UK ports of Portland and Falmouth. It was due to call in at Bruges and Amsterdam, but a tightening up of COVID-related measures in The Netherlands means the ship is staying in English waters.

The ship will then head to Barcelona offering Mediterranean cruises until November before heading across the Atlantic to Miami in November.

Funnel aboard Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Regent is the the second of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brands to resume operations; Norwegian Cruise Line restarted sailings aboard Norwegian Jade in July. NCLH's third brand, Oceania, has resumed operations with Marina departing at the end of August on its first sailing.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Cruise Lines Pull Ships from Service for Hurricane Ida Relief
5
Live from Azamara Quest: Onboard the First Azamara Cruise Ship to Resume Sailing
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.