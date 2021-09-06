River Cruise Lines Scramble to Change Itineraries After The Netherlands Tightens Restrictions on U.S. Travelers

(11:30 a.m. EDT) -- River lines are rejigging itineraries after The Netherlands decision to impose a quarantine period on vaccinated U.S. travellers who remain in the country for more than 12 hours.

The decision means river lines offering Rhine River cruises -- which originate in Amsterdam -- will either have to get passengers out of the country to start the cruise from another port or ensure that the cruise leaves Amsterdam within 12 hours.

The move, which came into force on Saturday, now classifies the U.S. in its "very high risk" category of countries as the Delta variant continues to take hold.

Vaccinated U.S. travelers must quarantine 10 days if they overstay 12 hours, but can cut the isolation period short if they test negative on day five. Unvaccinated passengers cannot even enter the country.

The restrictions require U.S, passengers to show proof of vaccination, but does not apply to under-12s or the Dutch Caribbean protectorates of Aruba, Curacao and Saint Maarten.

Uniworld released the following statement:

"Last-minute changes in the current travel environment are no longer unusual. While the sudden regulations instituted by the government of the Netherlands have presented a challenge to vaccinated guests from countries including the US -- who can now only stay in destination for up to 12 hours, we’re adapting but will not disappoint further by cancelling sailings.

"Instead, the River Duchess will depart the Netherlands on embarkation day, Wednesday, September 8. Details of the new itinerary are being finalized now and while we regret having to alter plans, our staff onboard and on shore are committed to ensuring Uniworld guests a seamless and memorable journey."

According to Facebook groups, Viking is bussing passengers to Emmerich, Germany, an hour and a half away, but we are waiting on a statement from the line.

We are also waiting to hear from Emerald Waterways, Scenic and AmaWaterways.

Cruise Critic members have reacted with despair at yet more changes and disruption due to COVID-19.