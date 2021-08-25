Holland America Line, Princess and Seabourn Cancel World Cruises, Announce Updated Dates for Cruise Ships to Resume

(1:37 p.m. EDT) -- Three major Carnival Corporation brands have amended their anticipated cruise schedules for 2022, announcing new return-to-service dates for several ships and destinations.

Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and luxury brand Seabourn have all announced new restart dates for a variety of vessels, leading to the cancellation of several voyages, including World Cruises and longer Grand Voyages, into 2022.

Holland America Line Returns Volendam, Zaandam in Spring 2022

The ships -- currently the smallest vessels in the Holland America fleet -- will cancel their existing Grand Voyages for 2022 in order to return to service in May. Volendam will offer a series of voyages through Northern Europe, while Zaandam will sail the line's popular Canada and New England itineraries from Boston and Montreal.

The existing 2022 Grand World Voyage, Grand South America and Antarctica sailings will not operate in 2022, but will return for 2023.

“We have been diligently planning and preparing to move our ships back into service, and after an extremely successful restart in Alaska and Europe we are thrilled to have return-to-service dates for Volendam and Zaandam,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“The team members on our ships in service have shared what a positive experience it has been welcoming guests back on board. We look forward to next spring when even more eager travelers can get back to cruising with us.”

Volendam restarts May 1, 2022 with roundtrip sailings from Rotterdam, Netherlands to the Baltics, Norway, British Isles and Iceland. Zaandam returns to service on May 12 with a repositioning voyage from Fort Lauderdale to Boston.

Holland America says its Grand World Voyage will resume on January 3, 2023 aboard Zuiderdam, which makes its world cruising debut. Volendam will operate a 74-day Grand South America and Antarctica voyage in 2023 that departs on the same day. Passengers booked on the 2022 Grand World Voyage will be automatically moved over to the 2023 sailing on Zuiderdam, while those booked on Volendam's Grand South America and Antarctica sailing will be transferred to the 2023 voyage automatically.

Princess Cruises Cancels World Cruises, Updates Island, Diamond Princess

Princess announced updated restarts for Island Princess and Diamond Princess, along with the cancellation of the 2021-2022 South America and Antarctica sailings, and the 2022 World Cruise. Two December 2021 voyages aboard Island Princess have also been scrubbed.

Instead, Island Princess will now offer a series of Caribbean cruises in the spring of 2022, while Diamond Princess will resume its immersive Japan sailings at the same time. Princess states full details of these updated sailings will be offered at a later date.

“Following our successful restart in Alaska and the UK, we look forward to welcoming our guests back on board as we continue our return to cruise operations, keeping the health and safety of our guests and teammates our top priority,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.

Seabourn Cancels 2022 World Cruise, Delays Return of Sojourn

Seabourn announced it will restart the 450-passenger Seabourn Sojourn on June 6, 2022, with sailings to the Western Mediterranean.

Because of this revised entry into service date, Seabourn is cancelling the 2022 World Cruise aboard Seabourn Sojourn that was scheduled to depart Los Angeles on January 11. Seabourn says it will offer the 145-day 2022 World Cruise itinerary again in 2024, which will be available for booking this October.

“Based on input from our loyal guests and those interested to experience Seabourn for the first time, we revised the restart for Seabourn Sojourn to coincide with peak summer 2022 travel,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We know our guests are eager to see the world with us again, and we look forward to welcoming guests back to Seabourn.”

Seabourn is currently operating two out of its five-ship fleet. The line's newest flagship, Seabourn Venture, is slated to debut next year.