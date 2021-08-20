Video Review of Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (2021)

We'll admit it: The first time we stepped onboard Virgin Voyages' first cruise ship, Scarlet Lady, for an overnight in Dover in February 2020, we didn't quite "get it."

But fast forward 18 months, after a four-day "Summer Weekdaze" cruise to nowhere in the English Channel, and we are smitten with this game-changer of a ship.

With the ship headed for Miami, here are some highlights -- and what you might expect -- onboard Scarlet Lady.