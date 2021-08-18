  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
CLIA Cruise Line Members Extend Voluntary Pause in Operations Through December
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Issues Proposal to CDC for July 4
Norwegian Cruise Line to Resume Sailing with Ships in Caribbean, Greece
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Files Injunction Against State of Florida
Norwegian Cruise News: Norwegian Jade Sets Sail From Athens, Marking Line's Return; New Homeport Announced
Crystal Cruises News: Miami Added to Bahamas Cruises, Unvaccinated Passengers Can Now Sail
More Cruise Lines Update Pre-Boarding & Onboard Health Protocols in Response to Surge in Delta Variant
Norwegian Cruise Line News: Line Prepares to Welcome Passengers Back on its First U.S. Sailing Tomorrow
Norwegian Encore Becomes First Norwegian Cruise Line Ship to Resume U.S. Service as it Sails for Alaska
Just Back from an Alaskan Cruise Aboard Norwegian Encore: Hits and Misses
Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Vaccination, Health Policies Through End of Year
Norwegian Cruise Line funnel logo (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Vaccination, Health Policies Through End of Year

Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Vaccination, Health Policies Through End of Year
Norwegian Cruise Line funnel logo (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

August 18, 2021

Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:43 p.m. EDT) -- Norwegian Cruise Line announced Wednesday it will extend its health and safety protocols relating to COVID-19 for all departures up to and including December 31, 2021.

Norwegian had previously announced its health and safety protocols, which include the requirement that all passengers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and participate in rapid antigen testing at the pier -- were previously set to expire on November 1 of this year.

The news follows the line's successful restart of cruise operations around the globe, with Norwegian Jade relaunching cruises in Greece; Norwegian Encore in Alaska; and Norwegian Gem in the Caribbean from Florida -- all with 100 percent testing and vaccination requirements, without exception.

“Under the guidance of globally recognized public health experts and to prioritize the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit, we have decided to extend guest vaccination requirements for all sailings through December 31, 2021," Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement. "Guests who are not old enough to be vaccinated will not be allowed on these sailings.

"However, we eagerly await an expansion of the age criteria for vaccinations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration so we can once again welcome these guests back on board. "

Other cruise lines have made similar choices in recent days. River cruise operator Avalon Waterways recently extended its mandate for passengers to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all sailings through March 2022.

Featured Videos

See all videos
NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

LIVE Interview with Frank Del Rio, NCLH President and CEO, About Company's "Safe to Sail" Campaign

LIVE Interview with Frank Del Rio, NCLH President and CEO, About Company's "Safe to Sail" Campaign

Silver Cove At Norwegian Cruise Line's Great Stirrup Cay

Silver Cove At Norwegian Cruise Line's Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo

Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo

Norwegian Bliss Virtual Tour - Why You Should Be Excited About Norwegian's Newest Ship

Norwegian Bliss Virtual Tour - Why You Should Be Excited About Norwegian's Newest Ship

Norwegian Breakaway Photo Tour

Norwegian Breakaway Photo Tour

The Waterfront On Norwegian Cruise Line - Video

The Waterfront On Norwegian Cruise Line - Video

Norwegian Getaway Photo Tour

Norwegian Getaway Photo Tour

Inside Look: The Haven On Norwegian Cruise Line

Inside Look: The Haven On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Escape's Ropes Course - Are You Brave Enough?

Norwegian Escape's Ropes Course - Are You Brave Enough?

Inside Look at Norwegian Sky In Cuba

Inside Look at Norwegian Sky In Cuba

Norwegian Escape Attractions - 7 Free Things You Have To Try - Video Tour

Norwegian Escape Attractions - 7 Free Things You Have To Try - Video Tour

4 Exclusive Spots On Norwegian Escape - Video Tour

4 Exclusive Spots On Norwegian Escape - Video Tour

Norwegian Escape Photo Tour

Norwegian Escape Photo Tour

Norwegian Breakaway Video Tour (2013)

Norwegian Breakaway Video Tour (2013)

See all videos

During a press conference onboard Norwegian Encore en-route to Alaska, Norwegian Cruise Line president and CEO Harry Sommer echoed sentiments similar to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings top boss Frank Del Rio: that the line would not drop its 100 percent vaccination mandate as other lines have done, carrying up to five percent unvaccinated passengers.

"On a ship this size, five percent represents 200 passengers and 100 crew," Sommer told media onboard. "So that means on a ship this size, you can have under the CDC guidance 300 unvaccinated people.

"I don't want to be in a situation -- I won't be in a situation -- where as a company we have the potential to expose 300 people to COVID."

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Disney Cruise Line News: New Interactive Uncharted Adventure for Disney Wish Unveiled
5
Norwegian Cruise Line News: Norwegian Gem Becomes First Fully Vaccinated Ship To Sail From Florida
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.