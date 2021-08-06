Live From Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck

Hello cruisers! We're onboard Carnival's newest ship Carnival's Mardi Gras, and are totally overwhelmed by the sheer variety of things to eat -- including a bunch of new restaurants, and new takes on old favorites.

Favorites include Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant (If you have a Shaq-sized appetite, you can go for The Big Aristole, which has muenster cheese, fried onions, bacon, and Memphis BBQ sauce. Yum!)

Street Eats, which is modeled after food trucks.

