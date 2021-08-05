Live From Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing

Cruise Critic is onboard Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras, checking out all the ways that the line has expanded old favorites and developed new spaces.
First up is the RedFrog Tiki Bar. Now everyone loves RedFrog for its rum drinks. This new version is two stories high and has more of a Polynesian flavor. Who is in the mood for a Mai Tai?
But you don't have to be right at the pool to find a fun place to sit and drink outside. The new Summer Landing zone takes up the back of the ship on Deck 8, with plenty of places to eat and chill. Here you'll find the largest Flavortown at Sea, with a huge version of Guy Fieri's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse and Brewhouse. There's also a new outdoor bar called The Watering Hole, as well as a bunch of outdoor seating at the Patio (there's a small patio pool, too, if you want to cool off).
Finally, The Heroes Tribute Lounge no longer features a bar on Mardi Gras, but even better, there's soft serve ice cream and frozen yogurt served out of a military truck.
Pool, bar, loungers, ice cream -- and fewer crowds. Really, what else do you need?