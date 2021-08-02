  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Carnival Cruise Line to Debut the First-Ever Roller Coaster at Sea
Emeril Lagasse's First Restaurant at Sea to Debut on Carnival's Mardi Gras Cruise Ship in 2020
Carnival Unveils New Details of Ultimate Playground and BOLT Roller Coaster on Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Carnival Floats Out New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
Two Cruise Ships to Leave Carnival Fleet, Others to Go Into Lay-Up, Homeport Changes and More
Carnival Delays Debut of New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship; Cancels February Sailings
Carnival's New Cruise Ship Mardi Gras Postponed Again, More Cancellations Worldwide
Carnival Set to Launch Its Largest-Ever Cruise Ship, Mardi Gras - Rollercoaster and All
Carnival Cruise News: Hot New Ship Mardi Gras Sets Sail, First Cruise To Resume From Port Canaveral
Carnival Cruise News: Live From Carnival Mardi Gras -- First Impressions of the Brand-New Cruise Ship

Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: We Try BOLT, the First Roller Coaster at Sea

August 02, 2021

Cruise Critic
Staff
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

Calling all adrenaline junkies: This is Carnival Mardi Gras' Bolt, the first roller coaster at sea.

Located on the ship's top deck, the Bolt track is 800 feet long and rises 187 feet high. If you take a look, the track starts at the back of the ship and winds all around the funnel. The cars are a bit like a motorcycle and you can control your own speed – all the way up to a whopping 40 mph. Bolt costs $15 per person, which gets you one lap around the track.

Want to know what Bolt is like on Carnival's Mardi Gras? Watch our video to find out, and stay tuned for more Mardi Gras videos each day this week.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Silversea Cruise News: Live From Silver Moon, First Impressions of the Brand-New Luxury Cruise Ship
5
Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: We Try BOLT, the First Roller Coaster at Sea
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.