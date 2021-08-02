MSC Cruises News: MSC Meraviglia Prepares to Depart Miami on First Ex-U.S. Sailing in Nearly 18 Months

(2:50 p.m. EDT) -- MSC Cruises is set to resume sailing from PortMiami today, when MSC Meraviglia sets sail on a four-night cruise with a call to MSC Cruises’ private island in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

In what has been an action-packed weekend for Florida’s cruise industry -- both Carnival Mardi Grasand Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas sailed their first revenue cruises -- the 4,475-passenger MSC Meraviglia will begin offering three- and four-night vacations through August and seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean options from September.

Ruben Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA, said: "As of today, we once again have the pleasure of showcasing our world-class experiences to U.S. guests, offering them the cruise experience they know and love with upscale dining, dynamic entertainment and immersive activities, including our new private natural paradise, Ocean Cay.

"It has been a long road, and we are delighted to see demand continue to increase as cruisers grow eager to get back to sea. We are confident that they will find the rich onboard experience that we’re known for, while feeling reassured that their health and safety is our highest priority."

MSC Divina will join MSC Meraviglia in offering sailings out of the U.S. from September 16. The 4,345-passenger ship will homeport in Orlando (Port Canaveral), starting with three-night cruises to Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, before adding seven-night cruises to Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico. Featured Videos NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021) Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021 Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021) Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge? ‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish Joins Holland America Line’s Award-winning Culinary Council Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return Celebrity Apex -- Eden Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021) Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better? Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021) 5 Reasons MSC Cruises' Yacht Club Is Worth The Splurge Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! MSC Virtuosa Ship Tour: What It's Like Onboard MSC's Newest Ship (May 2021) LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE! CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class NEWS: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos! BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July" CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues! NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise) Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021? Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021 CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON! Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021 Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video) Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO) Video Q&A With MSC Grandiosa's Hotel Director, Giuseppe Pane Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More Exciting New Ships in 2021 - This Week in Cruise News Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On the Only Ship Sailing in the U.S. Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" of Empty Cruise Liners in South England Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic MSC Cruises - Smart Future Of Guest Experiences First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish First Look At MSC Bellissima Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020 Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial MSC Seaside Video Tour – An Inside Look At MSC's Cruise Ship Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas MSC Meraviglia Dining Guide Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft MSC Meraviglia Ship Tour The Himalayan Bridge On MSC Meraviglia - Ropes Course POV Video Pictures of MSC Seaside: Before and After Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011)

Delivered to the line just last week, the 5,632-passenger MSC Seashore will join MSC Meraviglia in Miami from November 18, following a short Mediterranean season.