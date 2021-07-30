Holland America Line Cruise News: Line Takes Delivery of Rotterdam from Fincantieri

The 2,668-passenger Rotterdam was officially delivered to Holland America Line from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri on July 30 after construction was delayed owing to the global health pandemic. The line's third Pinnacle Class ship, Rotterdam was originally to have been named Ryndam before being re-named Rotterdam following the sale of the previous ship of the same name to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines last summer.

“Rotterdam looks stunning and will certainly live up to bearing such an iconic name as the new flagship of our fleet, carrying on a tradition of excellence that our guests have loved for nearly 150 years,” said Antorcha. “Thank you to our partners at Fincantieri and our own team members who worked tirelessly to deliver the ship on schedule during what has been the most challenging of times, and also deliver a ship that looks beautiful, is immaculately finished and will be an incredible addition to our brand. We cannot wait to welcome guests on board later this fall.”