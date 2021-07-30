  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Nieuw Statendam Cruise Ship Delivered to Holland America Line
Oprah Winfrey Christens Holland America's Nieuw Statendam Cruise Ship
Holland America Launches First Hull Block for New Ryndam Cruise Ship
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Buys Two Ships From Holland America Line
Cruise Memories; What Holland America Line's Fleet Departures Mean to Our Readers
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Readers Welcome Acquisition of New Holland America Ships
Holland America Line Renames Forthcoming Cruise Ship Rotterdam
Silversea Floats Out New Silver Dawn Luxury Cruise Ship
Ship Spotting: Cruise Ships Get Set for Restart of Cruising
Holland America Pushes Rotterdam Cruise Ship Debut to September; Adjusts European Sailings
Holland America Line Cruise News: Line Takes Delivery of Rotterdam from Fincantieri
Holland America Line's newest flagship, Rotterdam. (Photo: Holland America)

Holland America Line Cruise News: Line Takes Delivery of Rotterdam from Fincantieri

Holland America Line Cruise News: Line Takes Delivery of Rotterdam from Fincantieri
Holland America Line's newest flagship, Rotterdam. (Photo: Holland America)

July 30, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(11:55 a.m. EDT) -- Holland America Line took delivery of its newest flagship on Friday, welcoming the 11th ship into the line's fleet.

The 2,668-passenger Rotterdam was officially delivered to Holland America Line from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri on July 30 after construction was delayed owing to the global health pandemic. The line's third Pinnacle Class ship, Rotterdam was originally to have been named Ryndam before being re-named Rotterdam following the sale of the previous ship of the same name to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines last summer.

Present for the handover ceremony at Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard were Captain Werner Timmers; Cyril Tatar, Holland America Group’s vice president of newbuilding services; Giuseppe Bono, CEO, Fincantieri; and Holland America Line president Gus Antorcha.

“Rotterdam looks stunning and will certainly live up to bearing such an iconic name as the new flagship of our fleet, carrying on a tradition of excellence that our guests have loved for nearly 150 years,” said Antorcha. “Thank you to our partners at Fincantieri and our own team members who worked tirelessly to deliver the ship on schedule during what has been the most challenging of times, and also deliver a ship that looks beautiful, is immaculately finished and will be an incredible addition to our brand. We cannot wait to welcome guests on board later this fall.”

Rotterdam will remain in inactive service until its transatlantic crossing from Amsterdam to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 20, 2021. The official christening ceremony for the ship has not yet been set, with Holland America promising more details are forthcoming.

Featured Videos

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021)

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise

LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary (VIDEO)

Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary (VIDEO)

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Magic Carpet

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Magic Carpet

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Eden

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Eden

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Infinite Veranda Cabins

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Infinite Veranda Cabins

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Your Cruise Director

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Your Cruise Director

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Pools

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Pools

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

4 Cool Features on Holland America's Nieuw Statendam

4 Cool Features on Holland America's Nieuw Statendam

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! (VIDEO)

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! (VIDEO)

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories

CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories

NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class (VIDEO)

NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React

VIDEO: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos! (VIDEO)

CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos! (VIDEO)

BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July"

BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July"

CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More

CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise)

NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise)

CRUISE NEWS: Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

CRUISE NEWS: Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO

BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June

BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June

BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return

BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return

NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON! -- Video

NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON! -- Video

NEWS: Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next -- VIDEO

NEWS: Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next -- VIDEO

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video)

Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video)

Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More (VIDEO)

Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More (VIDEO)

CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 (VIDEO)

CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 (VIDEO)

Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More -- VIDEO

Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More -- VIDEO

Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More (Video)

Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More (Video)

Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More (Video)

Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More (Video)

Exciting New Ships In 2021 - This Week In Cruise News (Video)

Exciting New Ships In 2021 - This Week In Cruise News (Video)

Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic

Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic

Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On The Only Ship Sailing In The U.S.

Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On The Only Ship Sailing In The U.S.

Video: Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" Of Empty Cruise Liners In South England

Video: Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" Of Empty Cruise Liners In South England

Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era

Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era

Video: Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Video: Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish

Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Award Winners!

Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Award Winners!

Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment

Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment

First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020

Silversea Cruises World Cruises 2021

Silversea Cruises World Cruises 2021

Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship

Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Ship

Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Ship

Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour

Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour

Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut

Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut

Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video

Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying

Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas

Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas

Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

4 Types Of Cruisers Who Would Love Holland America's Koningsdam

4 Types Of Cruisers Who Would Love Holland America's Koningsdam

Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe

Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe

HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet

HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet

Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton

Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton

Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011)

Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011)

As Holland America's newest flagship, Rotterdam is actually the seventh vessel in the line's almost-150-year history to bear the name. Rotterdam VI now sails as Borealis for Fred. Olsen, while the famous Rotterdam V is now moored in Rotterdam, Netherlands as a floating hotel and conference center.

The newest Rotterdam will include numerous popular Holland America Line onboard features, such as the dueling piano bar Billboard Onboard; B.B. King's Blues Club; and the tasty Grand Dutch Café, serving up Dutch coffee and treats along with European beers.

Following its transatlantic crossing, Rotterdam sets out on a winter program of cruises to the Caribbean sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Holland America Line Cruise News: Line Takes Delivery of Rotterdam from Fincantieri
5
Carnival Cruise Line Drops Key West, Grand Turk From Upcoming Itineraries
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.