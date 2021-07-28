  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Silversea Reveals Details of New Cruise Ships Silver Origin and Silver Moon
TV's Samantha Brown Christens New AmaWaterways River Cruise Ship AmaMagna
Silversea's Next New Cruise Ship Floats Out In Italy
Silversea Releases Itineraries for New Cruise Ship Silver Dawn
Silversea Names Renowned Italian Wine Producer Gaia Gaja as Godmother of New Ship, Silver Moon
Christie Brinkley Christens Regent Seven Seas' Newest Cruise Ship
Silversea Takes Delivery of Silver Moon Luxury Cruise Ship
Silversea Floats Out New Silver Dawn Luxury Cruise Ship
Silversea to Restart Cruises in June; Vaccinations Required
Silversea Restarts Cruising in Greece Today, Galapagos Tomorrow
Silversea Cruises News: Silver Moon Christened, and Cruise Critic is Onboard
Silver Moon TA Listings Page Image

Silversea Cruises News: Silver Moon Christened, and Cruise Critic is Onboard

Silversea Cruises News: Silver Moon Christened, and Cruise Critic is Onboard
Silver Moon TA Listings Page Image

July 28, 2021

Colleen McDaniel
Editor-In-Chief
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(1:35 p.m. EDT) -- Silver Moon officially became the newest ship to join the Silversea Cruises fleet Wednesday, as the ship was christened in a ceremony onboard the vessel while it was docked in Piraeus, the port for Athens.

The ship, which brings the luxury brand's fleet count to 10, began sailing earlier this month from its new European homeport; it will sail Mediterranean itineraries through November, when it heads to Asia. Cruise Critic is onboard for the naming ceremony as well as a 10-night cruise around Greece and Cyprus.

Winemaker Gaia Gaja served as the ship's godmother for the christening ceremony, fitting as Silver Moon is the first Silversea ship to be fully outfitted with the cruise line's S.A.L.T. program, an immersive new culinary concept that aims to provide travelers with a curated gastronomic experience that emphasized local dishes and ingredients both onboard and ashore. Silver Moon includes a S.A.L.T. Lab (a hands-on cooking experience), S.A.L.T. Kitchen (a restaurant) and S.A.L.T. Bar onboard, and offers S.A.L.T.experiences ashore.

Gaja is the fifth generation to own and manage the Gaja winery, located in the Italian town of Barbaresco. The family-run business has been around since 1859.

Christening ceremonies aboard Silversea's Silver Moon on July 28, 2021. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Silver Moon's naming ceremony took place in the ship's main theater, the Venetian Lounge, and passengers were allowed to view it from there at physically distanced chairs and tables, or from their TVs in-cabin. It also was livestreamed over the internet.

Featured Videos

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise

LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021

Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary (VIDEO)

Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary (VIDEO)

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021)

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge?

Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe

Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Magic Carpet

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Magic Carpet

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Eden

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Eden

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Infinite Veranda Cabins

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Infinite Veranda Cabins

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Your Cruise Director

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Your Cruise Director

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Pools

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Pools

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation

LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better?

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021)

Most Exciting Luxury Cruise Ships For 2021 (Video)

Most Exciting Luxury Cruise Ships For 2021 (Video)

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! (VIDEO)

Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! (VIDEO)

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories

CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories

NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class (VIDEO)

NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React

VIDEO: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists

CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos! (VIDEO)

CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos! (VIDEO)

BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July"

BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July"

CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More

CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues!

NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise)

NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise)

CRUISE NEWS: Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

CRUISE NEWS: Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021?

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO

CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO

BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June

BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June

BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return

BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return

NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON! -- Video

NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON! -- Video

NEWS: Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next -- VIDEO

NEWS: Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next -- VIDEO

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021

Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video)

Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video)

Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More (VIDEO)

Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More (VIDEO)

CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 (VIDEO)

CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 (VIDEO)

Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More -- VIDEO

Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More -- VIDEO

Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More (Video)

Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More (Video)

Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More (Video)

Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More (Video)

Exciting New Ships In 2021 - This Week In Cruise News (Video)

Exciting New Ships In 2021 - This Week In Cruise News (Video)

Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic

Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic

Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On The Only Ship Sailing In The U.S.

Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On The Only Ship Sailing In The U.S.

Video: Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" Of Empty Cruise Liners In South England

Video: Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" Of Empty Cruise Liners In South England

Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era

Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era

Video: Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Video: Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish

Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Award Winners!

Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Award Winners!

Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment

Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment

First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020

Silversea Cruises World Cruises 2021

Silversea Cruises World Cruises 2021

Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship

Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Ship

Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Ship

Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour

Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour

Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut

Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut

Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video

Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying

Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas

Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas

Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft

HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet

HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet

Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton

Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton

Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011)

Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011)

Master of Ceremonies and longtime journalist Peter Greenberg kicked off the event Wednesday, welcoming guests including passengers, media, cruise line executives, Greek dignitaries and VIP partners of Silversea and parent company Royal Caribbean Group.

The event began with bagpipers leading a procession that included RCG President and Chairman Richard Fain, Silversea President and CEO Roberto Martinoli and RCG CFO Jason Liberty.

Fain started off the speeches, acknowledging the long pause the industry has endured during the pandemic and acknowledging the significance of the naming of a new ship, that is both a symbol of newness and rebirth.

"Frankly, it's very emotional," Fain said.

Passengers were given the option to watch the christening from their in-suite TV's. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

As is often tradition with a naming ceremony, speeches and thank yous were plentiful, as was entertainment from the ship's Silver Voices, who performed several opera numbers as well as national anthems of the three countries associated with Silver Moon (the U.S., Italy and Greece; Royal Caribbean Group is headquartered in the U.S., the ship was built at Fincantieri in Italy and, of course, the ceremony took place in Piraeus).

Martinoli was the one who welcomed Gaja to the stage for her naming duties.

"I name this ship Silver Moon. Bless her and all who sail on her," Gaja said, then triggering the launch of a Champagne bottle, which successfully smashed against the hull of the ship.

Cruise Critic is onboard the 569-passenger vessel to check out the brand-new ship and experience the S.A.L.T. program. Stay tuned for more live coverage from onboard Silver Moon.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Silversea Cruises News: Silver Moon Christened, and Cruise Critic is Onboard
5
What Does the Legal Wrangling Between Florida and the CDC Mean For Cruisers?
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.