(11:15 a.m. EDT) -- Disney Cruise Line is set to restart sailings from Port Canaveral beginning on August 9, with three- and four-night sailings aboard Disney Dream. The cruises will visit the company’s private Bahamas island, Castaway Cay.

In new health and safety rules released on Friday, in preparation for the restart, the line said all guests age 2 and up will be required to wear masks in all indoor areas except when eating and drinking or in their staterooms. Masks will not be required outdoors or at Castaway Cay.

Close-up meet-and-greets with Disney Characters will be on pause, and youth activities will be limited to small group settings, the line said.

Disney "strongly encourages" all guests to be fully vaccinated. Guests "may provide proof of vaccination" to be exempt from pre-cruise COVID-19 testing and travel insurance requirements, the line said. Featured Videos Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021 Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary (VIDEO) Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021) Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge? Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Magic Carpet Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Eden LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Infinite Veranda Cabins LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Your Cruise Director LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Pools LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better? Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021) Best Spots For Adults On A Disney Cruise Ship Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! (VIDEO) LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE! CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class (VIDEO) VIDEO: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos! (VIDEO) BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July" CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues! NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise) CRUISE NEWS: Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021? Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021 CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON! -- Video NEWS: Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next -- VIDEO Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021 Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video) Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO) Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More (VIDEO) CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 (VIDEO) Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More -- VIDEO Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More (Video) Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More (Video) Exciting New Ships In 2021 - This Week In Cruise News (Video) Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On The Only Ship Sailing In The U.S. Video: Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" Of Empty Cruise Liners In South England Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era Video: Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Award Winners! Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020 Silversea Cruises World Cruises 2021 Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Ship Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video Star Wars Day At Sea On Disney Cruise Line – Video Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Sneak Peek: "Beauty And The Beast" On Disney Dream – Behind The Scenes Video HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance Baltic Family Cruise On Disney Magic - Day 5

The line said the protocols would apply to all Disney ships sailing from the U.S.

If You Are Not Vaxxed

Guests ages 12 and up who do not show proof of vaccination, or are unvaccinated, will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken between 5 days and 24 hours prior to their sailing date. Disney is selling test kits that can be used at home and submitted to a lab for $98.33 per test. The line is using a third-party vendor, Inspire Diagnostics. Guests are also allowed to obtain a test from an independent testing supplier.

Those who are not vaccinated, or decline to show proof of vaccine, will also be required to be tested pier side for a fee of $65 per guest age 12 or up. On cruises from Florida through the end of the year, also required will be proof of a valid travel insurance policy with at least $10,000 per person in medical expense coverage and $30,000 coverage for emergency medical evacuation (including for COVID-19).

Life Onboard

Disney Cruise Line says it plans to resume sailing "in a gradual, phased approach that emphasizes multiple layers of health and safety measures, developed in consideration of guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts."

The line said guest capacity would be reduced both at the pier and on its ships. "This includes limiting capacity and implementing physical distancing measures in our terminals and areas of our ships such as upper decks, dining rooms, food and beverage locations, lounges, theaters, walkways, elevators, pools, queues and other common spaces," the line said.

Signs throughout the Disney Dream will remind guests and crew to practice social distancing, and the line said that "physical barriers have also been installed in areas where physical distancing may be difficult to maintain," such as at check-in and guest services.

While some experiences have been modified to accommodate the new protocols, Disney said there would be character experiences (from a distance) and Broadway-style shows and themed restaurants would be open. Quick-service food and beverage locations will not be self-serve but instead staffed by service attendants at select times.

All crew members will be screened for symptoms of illness before every shift. Each Disney ship has added a Public Health Officer to oversee the health and safety protocols onboard, the line said.

Future Cruises