Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021 (VIDEO)

A little over 15 months ago, we stepped onboard Celebrity Silhouette for a 9-night Southern Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale. Little did we know, it would be our last cruise before COVID-19 sent the world into lockdown and put cruising on an indefinite hold.
Cruise Critic's Adam Coulter had the opportunity to step back onboard the ship in July 2021. He recounts the emotional experience of running into favorite crew members, compares the pre- and post-pandemic cruise experience, and highlights the many exciting improvements onboard.