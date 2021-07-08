Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady

(6.30 a.m. EDT) -- Virgin Voyages has revealed three pre-summer cruises setting sail from Portsmouth, England in 2022 on Valiant Lady, its second ship.

Valiant Lady will officially make its debut in Portsmouth on March 18, 2022, offering a mix of three-night, 11-night and 12-night voyages, including late-night and overnight stays in Málaga, Palma de Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Lisbon and Belgium.

The ship will then head to Barcelona on May 14, where it will be based for summer 2022, offering Western Med itineraries.

Virgin Voyages officially took delivery of Valiant Lady at a ceremony in Genoa earlier this month, and floated out its third ship, Resilient Lady.

The three itineraries are:

Long Weekender in Zeebrugge (3-night)

Coast the Canary Islands, Spain, & Portugal (11-night)

Late Nights in Portugal and Spain (12-night)

Valiant Lady's new pre-summer voyages go on sale on July, 21, 2021.