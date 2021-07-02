  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
CDC: Vaccinated Cruise Passengers Won't Need to Complete PCR Tests
Royal Caribbean Outlines Protocols for Cruises from Florida aboard Freedom of the Seas
Celebrity Clarifies Rules for Florida Cruises; Unvaccinated Passengers Face Additional Restrictions
Royal Caribbean Runs First Test Cruise From Miami On Freedom of the Seas
Holland America Line Announces Fall 2021 Cruises From San Diego, Fort Lauderdale
What Cruise Lines Are Doing When Isolated COVID Cases Happen Onboard
Celebrity Edge Sets Sail From Fort Lauderdale, Marking Cruise Industry Return In U.S.
Royal Caribbean Outlines Vaccinated, Unvaccinated Spaces aboard July Freedom of the Seas Cruises
Freedom of the Seas Cruise Cleared to Sail This Friday as Ship Receives CDC Certificate
Royal Caribbean Unveils Protocols for Alaska Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Sets Sail from U.S. Homeport for First Time Since Pandemic
Freedom of the Seas Pool Deck

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Sets Sail from U.S. Homeport for First Time Since Pandemic

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Sets Sail from U.S. Homeport for First Time Since Pandemic
Freedom of the Seas Pool Deck

July 02, 2021

Colleen McDaniel
Editor-In-Chief
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(7:15 p.m. EDT) -- For the first time since March 2020, a Royal Caribbean ship set sail from a U.S. homeport, as Freedom of the Seas left Miami for a three-night cruise to the Bahamas.

A blast from the ship's horn signaled the ship's departure from its homeport, while passengers and crew celebrated the sailaway with a pool deck party as the sun went down.

For an industry that has been almost entirely shut down since the pandemic began, this sailing is a sign of things to come, providing some optimism for people who have been anxious to get back onboard cruise ships and see the world.

Cruise Critic is onboard for the milestone cruise, which is sailing with a mix of both vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers. More than 1,000 passengers are onboard the ship, which can carry up to 4,500. Freedom of the Seas will visit Nassau and Royal Caribbean's own private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Revitalized Pool Deck aboard Freedom of the Seas

In order to accommodate passengers both vaccinated and not, the ship has put in place a number of regulations and created spaces exclusively open to vaccinated passengers. Royal Caribbean sent out a list of those regulations and requirements to passengers ahead of the sailing. Passengers who were unvaccinated or elected not to voluntarily show proof of vaccination had additional responsibilities, like additional testing and mandatory insurance requirements -- all things that can greatly increase costs for those who wish to cruise unvaccinated.

Protocols and procedures aren't the only things that have changed in the intervening 15 months.

Freedom of the Seas underwent a $116-million refurbishment early last year, getting new spaces popular on other ship's in the cruise line's fleet just before the global health pandemic shuttered travel around the world.

Playmaker's Sports Bar on Freedom of the Seas

Cruisers embarking Freedom of the Seas will find sports bar Playmakers has been added, complete with dozens of flatscreen TVs and a menu of bar food like sliders, wings and jalapeno poppers. The ship also recieved other dining venues, including El Loco Fresh, Izumi Hibachi and Sushi and Giovanni's Italian Kitchen.

The biggest upgrades were saved for the pool deck, which has seen the addition of colorful cabanas, a giant kids waterplay space called Splashaway Bay and a rejuvenated Solarium.

Stay tuned for more coverage of this sailing to the Bahamas.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Ships Ahoy! Noteworthy Cruise Movements This Week
5
Celebrity Restarts Galapagos Cruises aboard Celebrity Flora
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.