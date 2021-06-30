  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Crystal Cancels Antigua, St. Maarten Cruises on Crystal Symphony
June 30, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(12:10 p.m. EDT) -- Crystal Cruises has cancelled its recently-announced Caribbean cruises from Antigua and St. Maarten, according to a statement released by the line.

The sailings -- which were announced in early April and were set to begin aboard Crystal Symphony in August -- were cancelled due to "ongoing uncertainty regarding ports of call and availability of adequate airlift," Crystal noted in a statement.

The cancellations affect all Crystal Symphony voyages planned from both Antigua and St. Maarten departing between August and December 2021.

Crystal notes it will instead be redeploying Crystal Symphony "close to home" on new itineraries that will be announced once they are finalized.

"We have made the decision to cancel the voyages from St. Maarten and Antigua with departures from August through December 2021," Crystal Cruises posted in a statement on its website.

"However, the recent positive developments of ships sailing from U.S. ports have prompted U.S. travelers to show an increased preference for more direct access to luxury cruise options, and we do plan to announce a new deployment for Crystal Symphony close to home later this week. We will keep you updated with details when they are finalized."

Affected passengers were contacted by the line regarding their compensation and rebooking options. Crystal did not disclose compensation terms or rebooking options publicly.

Crystal has also been in the news this week after rumours surfaced that the company could be looking to offload its fleet of luxury riverboats

Cruise Critic will update this story with additional details as they become available.

