  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
A Limited Restart of Cruise: Unpacking the CDC's Newest Order
Burning Questions: What We Want to Know After Reading the CDC's New Cruise Order
CDC Sends Additional Crew Restart Requirements to Cruise Lines
CDC Says Guidance For Cruise Resumption Still Pending: Delay Leaves Test Cruises in Limbo
CDC Issues Next Phase of Technical Guidance; Still No Test Cruises
Stakeholders, Cruisers React to New CDC Technical Orders on Cruise
Disney Cruise Line Gets CDC OK For Test Cruise From Port Canaveral
Test Cruises, Return to Service Approvals: CDC Documents Cruise Progress in Florida Lawsuit Filing
Royal Caribbean Runs First Test Cruise From Miami On Freedom of the Seas
Celebrity Edge Will Make First Cruise Ship Sailing From the U.S. This Weekend, CDC Cleared
Disney Delays First Test Cruise aboard Disney Dream
Disney Dream

Disney Delays First Test Cruise aboard Disney Dream

Disney Delays First Test Cruise aboard Disney Dream
Disney Dream

June 28, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(4:15 p.m. EDT) -- Disney Cruise Line has delayed its first simulated test cruise for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after it reportedly received "inconsistent" test results for COVID-19, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Disney Dream was due to set sail June 29 on its first voyage from Port Canaveral since the global health pandemic shut down travel in March 2020. The voyage, which would carry only volunteers and no revenue passengers, was necessary in order to allow Disney to obtain permission to operate in U.S. waters as part of the long-standing Conditional Sail Order.

The ship is now categorized as "red" on the CDC's color-coded chart that tracks provisional sailing status within the United States.

Disney has yet to announce any impact on Disney Dream's first revenue sailing, but the line has left itself plenty of wiggle room to obtain its sailing certificate: Its first cruise with paying passengers isn't scheduled to set sail until August 9.

The line is not the first to have to postpone its test cruise aspirations: Royal Caribbean was forced to pull Odyssey of the Seas from its simulated voyage and initial revenue sailings after a handful of crewmembers received positive COVID-19 test results.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has also pushed its simulated cruise aboard Grand Classica back for the second time after a positive COVID-19 test result.

Ships that are awaiting their conditional sailing certificate are required to have "green" status in order to proceed. Ships with red status that are already sailing on revenue voyages are allowed to proceed.

Cruise Critic has reached out to Disney Cruise Line for comment and will update this article with new information as it becomes available.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Test Cruise Delayed Until July 8
5
Carnival Cruise Line Rolls Out Digital Muster Drills
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.