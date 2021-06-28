Disney Delays First Test Cruise aboard Disney Dream

(4:15 p.m. EDT) -- Disney Cruise Line has delayed its first simulated test cruise for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after it reportedly received "inconsistent" test results for COVID-19, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Disney Dream was due to set sail June 29 on its first voyage from Port Canaveral since the global health pandemic shut down travel in March 2020. The voyage, which would carry only volunteers and no revenue passengers, was necessary in order to allow Disney to obtain permission to operate in U.S. waters as part of the long-standing Conditional Sail Order.

The ship is now categorized as "red" on the CDC's color-coded chart that tracks provisional sailing status within the United States.

Disney has yet to announce any impact on Disney Dream's first revenue sailing, but the line has left itself plenty of wiggle room to obtain its sailing certificate: Its first cruise with paying passengers isn't scheduled to set sail until August 9.

The line is not the first to have to postpone its test cruise aspirations: Royal Caribbean was forced to pull Odyssey of the Seas from its simulated voyage and initial revenue sailings after a handful of crewmembers received positive COVID-19 test results.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has also pushed its simulated cruise aboard Grand Classica back for the second time after a positive COVID-19 test result.

Ships that are awaiting their conditional sailing certificate are required to have "green" status in order to proceed. Ships with red status that are already sailing on revenue voyages are allowed to proceed.