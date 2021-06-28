Royal Caribbean Outlines Vaccinated, Unvaccinated Spaces aboard July Freedom of the Seas Cruises

(12:15 p.m. EDT) -- Cruises restating out of Florida will carry a mixture of vaccinated and non-vaccinated passengers -- but Royal Caribbean has already made clear that those who do not voluntarily show proof of vaccination will face additional health and safety protocols while onboard and ashore.

Exclusively designed for Freedom of the Seas sailings from Miami this July, these protocols included the mandate for additional health and safety screenings and COVID tests, the costs of which would be added to the SeaPass accounts of all adult passengers who decline to present proof of vaccination. They also included the mandate that non-vaccinated passengers would be prohibited from certain venues while onboard.

Royal Caribbean has now updated its website to outline what venues will be off-limits to non-vaccinated passengers.

Certain Bars, Lounges Off-Limits to Those Without Proof of Vaccination

On its website, Royal Caribbean details a number of venues in an easy-to-understand, color-coded chart. It outlines clearly what venues will be available to vaccinated passengers (all of them), and which ones will be available to those who have declined to produce proof of vaccination (some of them).

Those venues off-limits to non-vaccinated passengers include:

Chef's Table

Izumi

Deck 3 of the ship's multi-storey Main Dining Room

The R Bar

Schooner Bar

The Pub

The Viking Crown Nightclub

Plus selected times in the Viking Crown Lounge.

Solarium Pool and Solarium Bar

Select shows, most of which involve close personal contact with other guests. These include The 70's Party in Studio B; The Quest gameshow and The RED Party.

Access to the Royal Theatre shows will be limited to Deck 4 only, and selected times for unvaccinated passengers will be available for the ice skating shows held in Studio B.

The casino and casino bar

Art auctions

Vitality Spa.

The Vitality Fitness Center will have select times for non-vaccinated passengers to visit.

Port Calls in Nassau Will Require Ship-Sponsored Tours for Unvaccinated Guests

While unvaccinated passengers will be able to visit Royal Caribbean's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, unfettered, the same will not hold true for Freedom of the Seas' calls on Nassau.

Vaccinated passengers will be able to explore independently in Nassau, but unvaccinated passengers will be required to maintain the "bubble" onboard Freedom of the Seas by taking part in one of the ship-sponsored shore excursions offered by Royal Caribbean.

For those who think they can circumvent the rules and pass themselves off as vaccinated: forget it. Passengers will need to produce their SeaPass cards for entry into all public room venues. Vaccinated passengers will receive a wristband, while unvaccinated passengers -- or those who decline to show proof of vaccination -- will have a hole punched in their SeaPass card.

As it stands right now, these protocols are only in place aboard Freedom of the Seas. Sailings taking place elsewhere -- such as Adventure of the Seas' cruises from Nassau or Alaska voyages on Serenade of the Seas from Seattle -- carry full vaccination mandates for eligible passengers.