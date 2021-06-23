Live From Celebrity Apex: Video Tour of The Retreat

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
June 23, 2021

Colleen McDaniel
Editor-In-Chief
Cruise Critic is onboard Celebrity Apex, which is sailing its maiden voyage from Athens, Greece. Today, we explore the cruise ship's Retreat Lounge and Retreat Sundeck. Find out what it's like to cruise on Celebrity Cruises' newest ship.

Day 5: The Retreat

Hi everybody! I'm Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic.

We are onboard Celebrity Apex as it's sailing through Greece.

Today I want to talk to you about suites. There are so many perks associated with staying in suites, including exclusive access to Luminae, which is a wonderful restaurant onboard and offers excellent food. But my favorite perks with staying in suites are access to The Retreat Sundeck and The Retreat Lounge.

Now as you can see, The Retreat Sundeck is something pretty spectacular. It comes with a pool, hot tub, bar and plenty of sun beds and lounge chairs.

The Retreat Lounge is a beautiful space indoors that has all sorts of nooks and crannies for spending your day reading, relaxing and enjoying your day at sea. It also has its own bar, plus grab and go options so you can grab a soft drink or a water and take it with you wherever you're going.

So if you're sailing Celebrity Apex, you may want to consider splurging on a suite.

Thanks for watching, and please come back because we're going to have more videos.

