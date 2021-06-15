Viking Starts First Cruises from Bermuda, Welcomes U.S. Passengers Onboard

(4:55 p.m. EDT) -- Viking welcomed American passengers back onboard today for the first time in 15 months as it launched cruise operations from Bermuda for fully vaccinated passengers.

Guests boarded Viking Orion on Tuesday in Hamilton and are setting out on Viking's new eight-day "Bermuda Escape" voyage that focuses on scenic cruising around the British island territory and calls in Hamilton and King's Wharf.

It is the first of eight departures for Viking Orion from Bermuda, and the first time American passengers have been welcomed back onboard since the global health pandemic shut down travel in March 2020.

"Today is an extraordinary milestone as the world continues to reopen for international travel. On behalf of the entire Viking family, we are delighted to welcome our loyal American guests back on board," Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said.

"We applaud the government of Bermuda for its collaboration and support as we have restarted our operations. Bermuda has been a favorite destination among our guests since our ocean ships began calling there in 2017, and we look forward to introducing even more Viking guests to the island's history, culture and phenomenal natural beauty."

Although these Bermudan itineraries are the first to open to American passengers, Viking successfully restarted in May in the U.K. The line will launch additional "Welcome Back" sailings in Iceland and the Mediterranean in the coming months, and its river voyages are scheduled to restart in July with a handful of itineraries operating on Portugal's Douro River; France, and the legendary Rhine.