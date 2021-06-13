Packing 101: What We're Bringing Onboard a COVID-era Cruise in the Caribbean (VIDEO)

This week, we're onboard Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas, sailing roundtrip from Nassau in the Bahamas.
What makes this trip so special? Well, it's Royal Caribbean's return to service in North America and the Caribbean since the pandemic began -- a huge milestone for Royal and for cruising overall.
Wondering how to prep for a COVID-era Caribbean cruise? Here's Managing Editor Chris Gray Faust with the packing essentials.
And, if you'd like to submit questions about this sailing, be sure to submit your question to our YouTube comments and stay tuned for answers, coming next week!