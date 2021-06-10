MSC Reveals Details of New Luxury Cruise Line, Explora Journeys

(11 a.m. EDT) -- MSC Cruises has revealed details of its brand new luxury cruise line, Explora Journeys.

The 922-passenger Explora I will be the first of four new ships that make up the Explora Journeys brand, all of which will be all-suite and all balcony.

The 14-deck vessels will have four swimming pools, including one with a retractable roof; nine dining "experiences", and 461 suites.

"Building a luxury brand that will redefine the cruise experience and create a category of its own has been a long-held vision of mine and my family,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s cruise business and broader passenger division, speaking at a steel cutting ceremony today in Italy.

"Inspired by our personal travel wishes, Explora Journeys will be an ocean escape like no other, allowing guests to relax, make memories, and cherish the time at sea with their loved ones. After all, time is the ultimate luxury."

Cruises, or "journeys", will start at seven nights and at an unconfirmed lead in price of €3,750 euros per person/week.

Cabin sizes are an industry-leading 35 sq m or 377 square feet and the crew to guest ratio is 1.25 to 1.

itineraries in the inaugural collection will include destinations such as Saint Tropez, Bordeaux and Reykjavik, and less well-known places such as Kastellorizo, Bozcaada and the Lofoten Islands.