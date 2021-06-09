Celebrity Cruises Outlines New Itineraries in Alaska, Pacific Coast, and Caribbean

(4:30 a.m. EDT) -- Celebrity Cruises outlined a series of brand-new sailings to Alaska, the Pacific Coast and the Caribbean late Tuesday, all of which are now available for reservation.

The new itineraries were unveiled to travel agents as part of a webinar held by Celebrity's SVP Trade Support and Service Dondra Ritzenthaler, and all opened for booking as of June 8, 2021. These new voyages are part of Celebrity's overall fleet reshuffle as cruises begin to resume from U.S. homeports for the first time in 15 months.

New voyages are now available aboard three ships: Celebrity Summit, Celebrity Millennium, and Celebrity Apex.

New Sailings for Millennium, Summit

Celebrity has extended Millennium's stay in Alaska by two weeks, adding two new roundtrip Seattle voyages departing on September 24 and October 1, 2021. This is in addition to the three previously-announced voyages in September that see Millennium's return season to Alaska stretch into the first week of October.

On October 8, Millennium deadheads (sails without passengers) from Seattle to San Diego, where the ship will sail two new eight-night Pacific Coastal cruises departing October 11 and October 19, 2021. These sailings will call on San Francisco, Catalina Island, Santa Barbara, and Ensenada, Mexico.

Celebrity Summit, meanwhile, will operate a new series of four-and-five-night sailings to the Caribbean and the Bahamas beginning September 2, 2021 from Miami. These will kick off with a five-night repositioning voyage from St. Maarten to Miami on August 28, and will run through October 2021, when Summit rejoins its previously-scheduled series of Caribbean cruises.

Celebrity recently had to swap sailings aboard Millennium and Summit due to paperwork issues in Alaska. However, cruisers should see no impact, as Summit is due to pick up sailings from St. Maarten as of July 3, 2021, while Millennium repositions to Seattle to begin its first sailing to Alaska on July 23.

"We had to swap Millennium and Summit because we originally said Millennium would do all of St. Maarten and Summit would be the ship operating out of Alaska," explained Ritzenthaler. "However, we had to swap them. Millennium will do the first four sailings out of St. Maarten then she's going to head around the horn and do the sailings out of Alaska beginning July 23."

This week, Celebrity Millennium held the distinction of being the first large-scale cruise ship to set sail in North America since March of 2020.

Celebrity Apex Arrives Stateside Earlier than Planned

Celebrity also unveiled a series of new sailings aboard Celebrity Apex, along with the announcement its westbound transatlantic crossing would be moved up by several weeks to allow it to arrive into the United States even earlier than originally planned.

The previously-scheduled transatlantic crossing on October 21, 2021 will now take place on October 10. This will allow the ship to offer two new short Caribbean getaway cruises that are completely open for booking on October 24 and October 28. These three-and-four-night sailings will act as a prelude to the ship's official naming voyage, a two-night sailing operating roundtrip Fort Lauderdale on November 2, 2021.

Additional Cancellations