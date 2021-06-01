Hurtigruten Announces Return to Service for All Coastal Voyage Cruise Ships This Summer

(10 a.m. EDT) -- Hurtigruten, the Norway-based cruise line, has announced a return to service for all seven of its ships which operate the Norwegian Coastal Voyage from this July.

Though the line has been operating the Norwegian Coastal Express throughout the pandemic, it has been a skeleton service and just for locals, delivering essential goods and mail.

The full return to service means that international travelers will be able to get back onboard for the famed itinerary, which starts in Bergen in the south and ends up in Kirkenes in the far north -- a distance of almost 1,000 miles.

The line is not insisting on fully vaccinated passengers, but will be "following the latest guidelines from the health authorities".

At present, these include: mask wearing, social distancing, deep cleaning, hand washing and taking a pre-boarding test. Crew are also regularly tested.

"Our step-by-step return to sailing under our strict health and safety procedures has been extremely well received from both guests, our crew and the local communities," said Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express CEO Hedda Felin.

"We continuously adapt to the Norwegian authorities plans for reopening, and follow all guidelines and recommendations."

She added that operating throughout the pandemic gave the line "unparalleled experience" in terms of preparing for a full return to service.

Hurtigruten Group CEO Daniel Skjeldam said: "As vaccines are being rolled out and travel restrictions are lifted, we are seeing a huge pent up demand and strong booking trends across all markets.