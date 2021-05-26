  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Celebrity Edge Receives First CDC Approval to Cruise From U.S., Sailing June 26 From Fort Lauderdale

May 26, 2021

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
(7:15 p.m.) – Celebrity Edge has received approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to return to service from Fort Lauderdale on June 26, making it the first ship scheduled to sail out of an American homeport since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The ship will require U.S. passengers over 16 to be fully vaccinated, with the requirement adjusting to guests 12 and older on August 1, 2021. The crew will be fully vaccinated, and it will be captained by Kate McCue, the first American female cruise ship captain (and a social media star in her own right).

Celebrity Edge will alternate Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

The line also announced that Celebrity Equinox will sail from the U.S. to the Caribbean beginning July 18, although it didn't release a homeport.

The news marks a milestone for an industry that has been shut down in the United States since March 2020.

"Someday is here," Celebrity Cruises' President Lisa Lutoff-Perlo tweeted.

“Today’s exciting news is the result of a collaboration with the CDC, our elected officials at the local, state and national levels and our industry partners at CLIA,” said Richard Fain, Chairman of Royal Caribbean Group, which owns Celebrity Cruises. “We’ve consulted with the brightest minds in the health industry to ensure that our passengers and crew feel safe and comfortable on our ships while enjoying the uncompromised experience they know and love.”

Celebrity is also slated to be the first large cruise line sailing in North America, with its first St. Maarten-based cruise departing on June 5. In total, the line has announced 2021 return dates for eight of its 15 ships, including in Europe, Alaska, the Caribbean and the Galapagos.

Because Celebrity sailings will meet the threshold of vaccinated passengers, masks will not be required onboard for people who have had the shots, according to new guidance released by the CDC today.

The line's stance on vaccines does put it into conflict with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who spearheaded a state law that forbids businesses from asking customers about their inoculation status. Said the line in a statement: "We are working with all local authorities to finalize our health and safety measures for cruises departing from Florida."

.

How was this article?

