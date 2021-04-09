Norwegian Makes Huge Waves with Restart Plans & Which Cruise Lines are Coming Back (BONUS: Live From Alaska!)

  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 09, 2021

Cruise Critic
Staff
Our cruise news video this week looks at how Norwegian and its parent company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, are ready to make a big comeback sooner than you might have expected. Plus, check out our live coverage from Alaska, where we're onboard with Alaskan Dream Cruises. Editor-in-Chief Colleen McDaniel and the Cruise Critic team are here with the latest from a newsy cruise week -- and they do it in less than 3 minutes.  

And if you missed last week's video, check it out here. We tackled the CDC, vaccination requirements and delivered a live report from the Mississippi River onboard American Queen Steamboat Company's new ship, American Countess.

Featured News

1
Azamara Latest Cruise Line to Announce Summer 2021 Restart in Greece
5
VIDEO: Two States Sue the CDC Over Cruise Restart, Plus Photos of MSC's New Megaship!
