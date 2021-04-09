Norwegian Makes Huge Waves with Restart Plans & Which Cruise Lines are Coming Back (BONUS: Live From Alaska!)

Our cruise news video this week looks at how Norwegian and its parent company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, are ready to make a big comeback sooner than you might have expected. Plus, check out our live coverage from Alaska, where we're onboard with Alaskan Dream Cruises. Editor-in-Chief Colleen McDaniel and the Cruise Critic team are here with the latest from a newsy cruise week -- and they do it in less than 3 minutes.