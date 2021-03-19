Princess Cruises Confirms July Restart Date for New UK Cruises

(9am GMT) -- Princess Cruises has confirmed a series of new, round-Britain cruises on two ships starting July 31 -- for vaccinated UK residents only.

The line will offer 22 "Summer Seacation" short-break and week-long cruises, with ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock, with sailings taking place onboard Regal Princess and Sky Princess until September 23.

Princess' news follows that of Viking, P&O Cruises and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, all of which have announced UK-specific return to service dates this week.

Princess' mandate for only vaccinated passengers onboard follows that of sister brand P&O Cruises; Viking and Fred. Olsen are at this stage not mandating vaccines.

"We share in our guests’ excitement today as we unveil the details for our new Summer Seacations," said Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises vice president UK and Europe.

“While international travel remains uncertain, these new cruises mean that UK residents can take a well-deserved holiday around the UK. We are also delighted that our new cruises will offer the choice between scenic voyages and port-of-call itineraries where guests can visit the historic UK cities of Liverpool, Belfast and Glasgow.”

The ships are both "MedallionClass"-enabled, meaning they offer an almost touchless experience onboard. The wearable medallion devices replace the traditional cruise card and include touchless check-in and disembarkation, simplified safety training, reductions in queueing, and the ability to order food, drink and retail items to anywhere on the ship -- as well as offering faster Wi-Fi internet access.

In addition, all passengers can choose to purchase a Princess Plus fare, which includes the line’s premium drinks package, unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi and gratuities for £30 per person per day.

Regal Princess will offer 14 UK cruises running from July 31 through to September 23, 2021. Sky Princess will offer eight UK cruises, running from August 30 through to September 28, 2021. Both ships will sail roundtrip from Southampton.

As well as mandated vaccinations, both ships will include enhanced sanitisation measures, appropriate social distancing onboard and the wearing of masks in certain areas of the ship. Crew will also undergo a strict testing and quarantine regime as well as regular COVID-19 testing during their time on board.

Travel insurance is also mandatory for all passengers.

These new UK-specific sailings go on sale on March 24 at 8 a.m.

All-inclusive fares for a balcony stateroom start from £539 per person for a three-night scenic voyage; £599 per person for a four-night cruise with up to one port; and £999 per person for a seven-night cruise with up to three ports-of-call. Guests can book with a £50 deposit if booked before May 3, 2021.