Allure of the Seas Cruise Ship to Make Oasis-Class Debut in Galveston

(5:20 p.m. EST) -- The 5,484-passenger Allure of the Seas will become Royal Caribbean's first Oasis-class ship to homeport in Galveston in time for the 2022-2023 Caribbean cruise season.

Allure of the Seas will operate in Galveston out of a brand-new terminal purpose-built to handle the 225,282-gt vessel and its sisters. Construction on the $100-million terminal is scheduled to begin this April, with completion pegged for the fall 2022.

Sailings from the Lone Star state will begin in November 2022, with Allure of the Seas offering seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries that visit Roatan, Honduras, along with Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Onboard, passengers will be able to enjoy the Texas-sized amenities aboard Allure of the Seas, including a pair of FlowRider surfing simulators, the outdoor productions at the AquaTheater, and a zip line that runs across the ship ten stories up.

Originally slated to open in fall 2021, construction on the new terminal in Galveston was delayed by the ongoing global health pandemic. The new 170,000 square-foot terminal will stand two stories and will be located in the eastern section of the port known as Pier 10 . The terminal is anticipated to offer mobile check-in and facial recognition to expedite the arrival of passengers.