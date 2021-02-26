  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Vaccines are "Deciding Factor" in Cruise Booking Surges, Norwegian Exec Says

VIDEO: Cruise Restart, Rising Prices and the Vaccine's Impact on Bookings

February 26, 2021

Cruise Critic
Staff
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(3:30 p.m. EST) -- In this week's edition of our video series, "This Week in Cruise News," Cruise Critic's Managing Editor in the UK Adam Coulter dissects the two big news stories of the week -- Royal Caribbean Group's and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' earnings calls -- and finds out how vaccines are driving the bookings surge.

He also addresses the big question on every cruisers mind: When will cruising resume?

In case you missed it, you can also check out last week's video, where Cruise Critic's Managing Editor in the U.S. Chris Gray Faust announces big news for Marvel and Star Wars fans from Disney Cruises, as well as new mandatory vaccine requirements for a well-known luxury cruise line and the latest on a hot new MSC ship coming to Miami in November.

Video Transcript

This week two of the major cruise line groups -- Royal Caribbean and Norwegian -- both reported their Q4 earnings and -- in terms of debt and lost revenue -- it wasn't pretty.

But shares went up the next day, so what was the good news that prompted that?

Three main themes emerged for both groups:

Bookings -- up on this time last year, and with prices staying steady. So if you're looking for a bargain -- dream on. The ships are selling out fast.

Vaccines -- the vaccine roll out is really driving bookings, and this was emphasised by both groups' bosses. As each demographic gets the vaccine, the lines see a corresponding bump in bookings.

And third -- restart dates. Still no word on those, although Royal Caribbean Group's CEO Michael Bayley did say "any day now".

If you want to learn more about this week's cruise news you can click on the "News" tab on Cruisecritic.com, or click one of the links below.

If you liked this week's video, please click the like button and leave a comment.

Til next week -- Goodbye.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Virgin Voyages Announces Pre-Summer 2022 Sailings From England on Valiant Lady
5
"Getting the Flywheel Moving:" Royal Caribbean Group President Richard Fain Talks U.S. Cruise Restart
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.