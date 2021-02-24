  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Exterior on Freedom of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Debuts New Short Caribbean Cruises for 2022-2023
February 24, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(2:20 p.m. EST) -- Royal Caribbean has unveiled a new lineup of short Caribbean sailings from three to five nights in duration, sailing from five homeports, for the 2022-2023 cruise season

The sailings -- departing from homeports in both Florida and Texas -- will be spread across 17 different itineraries, with both weekend and mid-week cruising options available. Most sailings will include a stop at Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

CocoCay's Thrill Waterpark (Photo: Royal Caribbean Intenational)

Two ships will sail shorter Caribbean voyages year-round beginning in 2022. These include Freedom of the Seas, which will operate three-and-four-night cruises from Miami to Nassau and Perfect Day; and Independence of the Seas, which will continue to operate three-and-four-night voyages to Nassau and Perfect Day from Port Canaveral (Orlando).

Other ships operating Royal Caribbean's short sailings on a seasonal basis include Liberty of the Seas (Fort Lauderdale; three-and-four nights to Perfect Day and Grand Bahama Island); Mariner of the Seas (Port Canaveral; four-and-five-night cruises to Perfect Day and Western Caribbean); Brilliance of the Seas (Tampa; four-and-five-night sailings to Nassau and Key West); Rhapsody of the Seas (Tampa; four-and-five-night sailings to Cozumel and Grand Cayman); Adventure of the Seas (Galveston; four-and-five-night sailings to Costa Maya and Cozumel); and Grandeur of the Seas (Galveston; four-and-five night sailings to Costa Maya and Cozumel).

These new short Caribbean itineraries for 2022-2023 are currently open for booking.

How was this article?

